DES MOINES — It ended in controversy, but Harlan cared only about the result.
And that result Friday allowed the Cyclones to become just the seventh Iowa school to reach the state baseball final in four consecutive seasons.
Top-rated Harlan survived a wild seventh inning to hold on for a 7-6 win in the Class 3-A semifinals over No. 7 Waverly-Shell Rock at Principal Park.
The second-seeded Cyclones (33-3) will meet top-seeded, third-rated Davenport Assumption (33-10) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s final, won 10-1 by Assumption. Harlan finished second in 2015 and 2017, and won the state title in 2016.
“I don’t know if you can (appreciate it) at this point,’’ Harlan coach Steve Daeges said. “It’s just unreal. Our guys just feel like they’re going to win every time they step out on the field.’’
Harlan entered the seventh inning after scoring two insurance runs in the sixth. Logan Klaassen walked and scored on eighth-grader Joey Moser’s single, and Moser eventually scored on Brett Sears’ single for a 7-4 lead.
Those runs proved valuable an inning later. Jacob Bartley entered in relief of Connor Bruck, who had exhausted his pitch limit. After Carson Kallenberger's one-out single, Jeremy Chaplin blasted his first career home run down the right-field line, making it a 7-6 game.
After Carter Langreck singled, Riley Kohles replaced Bartley on the mound. Connor Havlovic walked and was replaced by pinch runner Brady Ramker to put runners at first and second for leadoff batter Ryan Willis.
Willis was hit by a pitch, but the home-plate umpire immediately sent him back to the plate.
“They just said he went into the ball, and the ball was not going to hit him otherwise,’’ Waverly-Shell Rock coach Casey Klunder said.
Willis then hit a grounder and Sears, the shortstop, made a nice backhanded stop on and fired a strike to Moser for the force at second. The relay to first was late, but the second-base umpire immediately ruled that Ramker had interfered with Moser. He signaled Willis out at first for a game-ending double play.
The Go-Hawks were furious.
"He said the cleats were too high,’’ Klunder said. “We’ve got to get this thing figured out with that rule, because we mess that up all the time, that rule at second base."
Video replays indicated that both of the runner’s cleats skimmed along the dirt well before he reached the bag, and that he didn’t go out of his normal path to take out Moser.
A representative from the Iowa High School Athletic Association said he wouldn’t comment on the play.
The Cyclones sympathized with their opponent.
"That was a fortunate break for us," Daeges said. “They’ve still got a guy on third and a guy on first if we don’t get that call at the end."
Added Bruck (9-0): "To end the game like that, it’s kind of tough for Waverly. I couldn’t imagine losing that way."
Trailing 3-0, Harlan got a jolt when Ryan Doran pounced on a curveball for a three-run homer to right-center in the bottom of the third, his eighth of the year.
“I told Coach (Heath) Stein before the game to load me up with curveballs during batting practice, because the first game I wasn’t seeing them very well,’’ Doran said. “I just kind of stayed back on it. I was kind of expecting it.’’
Harlan took its first lead later in the inning when Bruck walked, stole second and third, and scored on a throwing error by the catcher.
Nick Foss’ RBI triple scored Sears and pushed the Cyclones ahead 5-3 in the fifth. Payton Leonard’s RBI single in the top of the sixth brought the Go-Hawks within one, setting the stage for the controversial finish.
Bruck recovered from a rocky start to allow three earned runs in six innings. Doran finished 3 for 3 with an intentional walk, while Jared Moser added two hits.
In the final, Harlan will seek to add its fourth state title to those won in 1996, 2003 and 2016. Assumption will play for its Iowa-record 11th title. On paper, the Knights appear to have the pitching advantage. Their ace, Julien Broderson (7-0), who fired a two-hit shutout in the quarterfinals, is available. He threw 84 pitches Tuesday, so he is allowed 96 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Harlan ace Sears (10-1) isn’t available Saturday because he threw more than 90 pitches Tuesday. There is a chance of rain in the forecast, and the only way Sears could pitch is if the game gets postponed at least one day.
“We’re kind of praying for rain,’’ Daeges said.
Otherwise, Kohles, Bartley, Klaassen and Doran are all in the mix, he said.
