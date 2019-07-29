Underwood

Underwood's season ended at the state tournament quarterfinals.

DES MOINES — Underwood simply couldn’t make up for errors it made in the field Monday.

The seventh-seeded Eagles committed five errors against second-seeded Van Meter while falling 17-7 in six innings in the Class 2-A state quarterfinals.

“We had some plays we normally make, but it is one of those things, when you are hitting the ball hard and you are playing a field as nice as this, you are used to the grass slowing it down a little bit,” Underwood coach Andy Vanfossan said. “It had a little bit of get-up. It wasn’t our night defensively, but that is the way it goes.”

Van Meter (32-3) rapped out 14 hits, including three from Brett Berg.

Mistakes piled up early for Underwood. In the bottom of the first, Van Meter took advantage of a hit batter, a walk, two errors and a wild pitch to score five times and take a 5-1 lead.

Underwood pulled within 9-7 in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Kyler Rodenburg and Coby Fink, but a double play ended the frame with a runner on third.

Underwood (26-5) finished with eight hits, but could not find the answer on the mound as it used five pitchers. The Bulldogs ended the game early with six runs in the sixth.

