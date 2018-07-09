LOGAN, Iowa – Logan-Magnolia leaned on its senior leadership and experience as much as it could.

But that wasn’t enough to get over the hump in Monday night’s Class 2-A regional final against Mount Ayr. When the Panthers’ quest of four straight state berths was on the line, it was up to an eighth-grader to finish the job.

With two on and two out and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning — and the score tied — Erikah Rife delivered a walk-off infield single to clinch a 2-1 win over Mount Ayr and send the Panthers to Fort Dodge for the fourth straight year.

“When you have all the pressure on you and your teammates are expecting everything from you, then something good is going to happen,” Rife said. “I guess that was just a miracle.”

As soon as Rife made contact with the outside pitch and sent it to the left side of the infield, she thought it was the game-winner. Noticing no one covering first as she hustled down the line and hugging assistant coach Blaire Kuhlman confirmed it.

“I just burst into tears,” she added, “because I didn’t know I’d ever become the teammate that (drove in) the winning run of any game.”

Lo-Ma coach Trent Kuhl said it was all according to plan; he knew Rife could come through.

“There was not a doubt,” Kuhl said. “It’s exactly what we practiced. I had scouted them and I’d talked to a couple of coaches that said she (Mount Ayr’s Caroline McAlexander) likes to throw outside, and that’s kind of her go-to. The last two days, we set the machine up throwing outside, outside, outside. And that’s what Erikah got, and she couldn’t have rolled it to a better spot.”

No. 8 Logan-Magnolia (27-6) is seeded fifth and will take on fourth-seeded and sixth-ranked Central Springs (27-3) in the Class 2-A state quarterfinals in Fort Dodge at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Mount Ayr closes 24-7.

Not long before it all came together for the Pantners, McAlexander, Mount Ayr's ace, had been cruising, retiring 12 batters in a row. But in the seventh, Rife watched her teammates set the stage for her to be the hero.

Megan Dunn led off with a walk, Alexis Christians moved courtesy runner courtesy runner Ashlyn Doiel to second with a sacrifice bunt, Bergan Johnsen advanced her with a groundout to first and the Raiderettes intentionally walked leadoff threat Kylan Straight.

“The pressure was on; I knew I had to get a hit,” Rife said. “I got two strikes on me and I got really, really nervous, but you know, I had to put it in my play somewhere.”

McAlexander, who only allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, was dominant at times, but Lo-Ma senior Abbie Carlson was even better.

She limited the Raiderrettes to one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking one. The only run she allowed was unearned.

“It’s my senior year and I pitched this game like it could be my last,” Carlson said. “I guess my mindset was, 'all or nothing, and just pitch the hardest game I’ve ever thrown' — and it was.”

The Panthers scored the first run of the game in the first inning after senior Megan Wilson singled, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch, and sophomore Reanna Rife drove her home with an RBI groundout.

Mount Ayr tied the game in the fifth after a funky bounce hit Wilson, the second baseman, in the stomach. Wilson retrieved it and rushed the throw while Mount Ayr courtesy runner Sam McGill hustled from second to home plate, getting in just under Megan Dunn’s tag after first baseman Reanna Rife throw.

In the top of the seventh, Wilson redeemed herself with a clutch scoop to Straight at second base for the first out after a leadoff single by Sara Winemiller.

“I knew I had to make up for it,” Wilson said. “I don’t even know how Kylan caught it, but we’ve played together long enough that we just know each other so well.”

The Panthers took sixth at state last year, placed third in 2016 and were runners-up in 2015.

Mount Ayr (24-7)..............000 010 0 – 1 3 0

Logan-Magnolia (27-6).....001 000 – 2 5 1

W: Abbie Carlson. L: Caroline McAlexander

2B: Lo-Ma, Bergan Johnsen

