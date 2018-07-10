COUNCIL BLUFFS — The end came in a hurry for a Council Bluffs Lewis Central squad that had waited years to get back to this point.
One minute, the Titans had three outs left to put together a game-winning rally. A couple of blinks later, it was all over.
Clinging to a one-run lead in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday night, Des Moines Hoover ace Hannah Blackford quickly retired the side and clinched a 3-2 Class 4-A Region 2 final victory over No. 9 Lewis Central. The win sent the Huskies to state for the first time since 1982.
Playing in their first regional final since 2010, the Titans were seeking their first state softball tournament berth in 10 years and fourth total. Unrated Hoover upended their plans with solid defense, steady pitching and two immense home runs.
Now, seventh-seeded Hoover (19-7) will play second-ranked Charles City (33-6) 3 p.m. Tuesday in a Class 4-A state quarterfinal at Fort Dodge.
“They just got a couple of timely home runs, and there’s not much you can do,” L.C. coach Don Wittstruck said. “The girls gave me 110 percent and left it on the field, and that’s all you can ask.”
The go-ahead dinger came from one of the most unlikely sources.
With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Hoover sophomore and No. 9 hitter Tayler Floyd got a hold of a pitch over the middle and crushed it over the left-field fence to break a 2-2 tie.
It was her first homer of the season.
Two innings earlier, the Titans had managed to tie the game when they scored two runs off four hits and a sacrifice bunt.
L.C. senior Josie Shudak started it off with a single up the middle, and two batters later, sophomore Presley Rodenburg’s sac bunt moved her to second. Senior Alea Binkly’s double to left-center drove in Shudak to put the Titans on the board. Then, a single through the left side by freshman Taylor Elam took a funny hop off the edge of the outfield and allowed the tying run to score.
In the top of the first inning, Hoover gained an early advantage when junior slugger Abby Nolte delivered the first bomb of the night, smashing a two-run blast over the center-field fence for her 11th home run of the season.
Hoover coach Missie Feuerbach said her girls knew how strong and consistent L.C. senior ace Ashtyn Miller (20-6 record with 1.06 ERA in 171 innings pitcher) would be in the circle. She stressed to them the importance of making her pay if she ever gave them an opening.
“She’ll spin the ball, but every so often she might miss a pitch or miss a spin, and on those pitches, you’ve got to capitalize,” Feuerbach said.
Both pitchers threw all seven innings. In her last game as a Titan, Miller allowed three runs on seven hits while walking two, hitting two and striking out five. Blackford allowed two runs on seven hits, walked one and fanned three.
On Tuesday, obvious mistakes were few and far between for both teams, neither of which committed an error on the night.
While untimely defensive miscues have been L.C.’s Achilles heel in big games in the past, that wasn’t the case this time. The Titans didn’t just keep it clean in the field, though. They pulled off a slew of stellar defensive plays.
L.C. senior catcher Gabby Martinez, alert and instrumental as ever behind the plate, threw off her mask to make multiple catches in foul territory. At shortstop, Shudak chased down a dangerous blooper, made tough throws and had a couple of nifty flips for force outs.
And junior third baseman Mattie Nickels made the most impressive one of them all, laying herself out in the dirt to snag Daija Bates’ shallow flare in her direction with a runner in scoring position in the fifth inning.
The senior-led Titans closed a strong campaign at 28-10, falling one rally short of the state tournament.
“They gave me everything I asked for for the last four or five years, and to fall short like this, just kind of hurts,” Wittstruck said. “They’ve been a great group of girls.
“They take it to heart. The good thing is that they know that they played hard. I know they played hard. Everybody in the stands saw them play hard.”
Des Moines Hoover (19-7)..........200 001 0—3 7 0
At CB Lewis Central (28-10)........000 200 0—2 7 0
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.