COUNCIL BLUFFS — Allie Petry has been playing on the top team of the Nebraska Elite program in her age group since she was 12.
It was in the eighth grade when Iowa State first started showing interest in Petry, now a junior at Council Bluffs St. Albert.
On Thursday, that relationship resulted in a chance to continue her career at the Division I level.
During an unofficial visit to the school, ISU coach Christy Johnson made the 5-foot-7 Petry an offer, which she accepted. She will join the team in 2021 as a walk-on, with the hopes of earning a scholarship.
“When I was young, I always dreamed of playing Division I volleyball somewhere, but I never really thought it could actually happen,” Petry said. “In the past few years, my coaches have just believed in me, and I just made it happen.”
Petry is expected to compete at defensive specialist or libero for the Cyclones.
With her leaping ability, Petry is the top option at outside hitter for the Saintes. Last year, she ranked 12th in Class 2-A with 3.72 kills per set. As a six-rotation player, she also ranked second on the team with 3.55 digs per set.
Petry said she thinks she’ll adjust her game when she reaches Ames.
“I’ve never just focused on back row,” she said. “It’s going to be different, but it will be nice to focus on one thing.”
South Dakota also showed interest, but Petry has known for a long time where she wanted to be.
“This process has been super long,” she said. “It was a great feeling to get it over with and commit to the school that I wanted.”
