SIDNEY, Iowa — If you weren’t familiar with the teams, for five innings you never would have guessed that the team leading was 2-26 and the team trailing was 17-9.
Council Bluffs St. Albert looked nothing like the club that had lost by 15 runs to Sidney earlier in the season. The Saintes pounded four hits in the first inning, forced Sidney into six third-inning errors and led by six runs entering the bottom of the third.
But the Cowgirls eventually swung the pendulum in their direction. Camryn McClintock worked four innings of scoreless relief, and Sidney overtook St. Albert 13-7 Monday in a Class 1-A regional softball opener.
“Like I told the girls, it was early enough that we have five at-bats,’’ Sidney coach Kent Larsen said. “I think it helped that we had scored 17 the first time we played them, so we knew we could score some runs.
“But St. Albert is really improved from there they were at the beginning of the year to where they’re at now. They have a lot to be proud of.’’
Sidney (18-9) will host Riverside (15-13) in a 7 p.m. Tuesday regional final. St. Albert finished its season 2-27.
In 25 of its 26 losses entering Monday, St. Albert had scored five runs or fewer and surrendered at least 10. But when the Saintes arrived in Sidney, they were there to win.
“I wasn’t surprised at all, because that’s what they do every game,’’ St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said. “It seems like we always have that one inning. And we did. Unfortunately ours was later in the game and theirs was earlier in the game, where they could rebound.’’
Said senior Emma Barnes: “We definitely weren’t ready to be done. We definitely wanted more.’’
Barnes and Karsten Bruns had hits, and Peyton Carman and Isabel Ramirez drove in runs in St. Albert’s five-run third inning that put it on top 7-1.
But Sidney chipped away, pulling to within 7-5 entering its half of the sixth. Sidnie Baier’s infield single tied it, and with the bases loaded, Caitlyn Ward’s popup behind first dropped for a hit, scoring Danica Laumann with the go-ahead run. Olivia Larsen and Jolie Sheldon added two-run singles later in the inning to give the Cowgirls some breathing room.
Olivia Larsen replaced McClintock in the seventh to record the final two outs.
“Those two, all year long, they don’t care who pitches,’’ Kent Larsen said. “They complement each other really well.’’
Larsen finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Baier added three hits.
Numbers have been an issue all year long for the Saintes. Senior Clara Genereux was asked to join the team late to make sure the Saintes could field a full lineup. Her first action this year came Monday when she started in right field.
The Saintes’ numbers are expected to improve next year, and Daley feels the program is positioned well, despite its record.
“We’re used to it,’’ senior Clare Noethe said. “We’re used to the other team having a much better record than us. It’s nothing new for us. But we always put out an effort, no matter how good the other team is. That’s just us. That’s how we are.’’
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
Is Dylan Phillips a better hitter or a better pitcher? You can make the call, though it won’t be easy. The Omaha Creighton Prep senior had an outstanding season — both at the plate and on the mound — that helped lead to the Junior Jays’ third straight Class A title.
Three linemen, two superstar skill talents and one top national prospect who can live in the line and skill universes — not to mention throwing a shot put a half-mile. The 2017 World-Herald Super Six wasn’t among the hardest to pick, but it’s easily among the best in recent years.
It was a historic volleyball season for Omaha Skutt, and the same could be said for SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders. She’s the first former World-Herald Nebraska high school athlete of the year to receive the newspaper’s high school coach of the year honor.
He’s the first athlete of the year from Beatrice since Bob Hohn in 1960. He’s also only the fourth junior honored in 67 years, following Gerry Gdowski of Fremont in 1985, Leodis Flowers of Omaha Central in 1986 and Ron Coleman of Omaha North in 2009.
Schlautman is The World-Herald’s Nebraska high school girls athlete of the year. She was the libero on an undefeated, nationally ranked volleyball team, the point guard on a winning basketball team and the leading scorer on the Class B state championship soccer team.
The records listed are taken from World-Herald archives, files from the Nebraska School Activities Association not updated since 2009 and a limited response seeking school records from coaches in the state.
It was a cold day for an outdoor photo when our All-Nebraska first-teamers gathered for a picture outside Joslyn Castle. But the players toughed it out. They were a cut above all season when talent was plentiful on high school basketball courts in Nebraska. This wasn’t the only time they sho…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.