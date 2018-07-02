SIDNEY, Iowa — If you weren’t familiar with the teams, for five innings you never would have guessed that the team leading was 2-26 and the team trailing was 17-9.

Council Bluffs St. Albert looked nothing like the club that had lost by 15 runs to Sidney earlier in the season. The Saintes pounded four hits in the first inning, forced Sidney into six third-inning errors and led by six runs entering the bottom of the third.

But the Cowgirls eventually swung the pendulum in their direction. Camryn McClintock worked four innings of scoreless relief, and Sidney overtook St. Albert 13-7 Monday in a Class 1-A regional softball opener.

“Like I told the girls, it was early enough that we have five at-bats,’’ Sidney coach Kent Larsen said. “I think it helped that we had scored 17 the first time we played them, so we knew we could score some runs.

“But St. Albert is really improved from there they were at the beginning of the year to where they’re at now. They have a lot to be proud of.’’

Sidney (18-9) will host Riverside (15-13) in a 7 p.m. Tuesday regional final. St. Albert finished its season 2-27.

In 25 of its 26 losses entering Monday, St. Albert had scored five runs or fewer and surrendered at least 10. But when the Saintes arrived in Sidney, they were there to win.

“I wasn’t surprised at all, because that’s what they do every game,’’ St. Albert coach Lyndsay Daley said. “It seems like we always have that one inning. And we did. Unfortunately ours was later in the game and theirs was earlier in the game, where they could rebound.’’

Said senior Emma Barnes: “We definitely weren’t ready to be done. We definitely wanted more.’’

Barnes and Karsten Bruns had hits, and Peyton Carman and Isabel Ramirez drove in runs in St. Albert’s five-run third inning that put it on top 7-1.

But Sidney chipped away, pulling to within 7-5 entering its half of the sixth. Sidnie Baier’s infield single tied it, and with the bases loaded, Caitlyn Ward’s popup behind first dropped for a hit, scoring Danica Laumann with the go-ahead run. Olivia Larsen and Jolie Sheldon added two-run singles later in the inning to give the Cowgirls some breathing room.

Olivia Larsen replaced McClintock in the seventh to record the final two outs.

“Those two, all year long, they don’t care who pitches,’’ Kent Larsen said. “They complement each other really well.’’

Larsen finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Baier added three hits.

Numbers have been an issue all year long for the Saintes. Senior Clara Genereux was asked to join the team late to make sure the Saintes could field a full lineup. Her first action this year came Monday when she started in right field.

The Saintes’ numbers are expected to improve next year, and Daley feels the program is positioned well, despite its record.

“We’re used to it,’’ senior Clare Noethe said. “We’re used to the other team having a much better record than us. It’s nothing new for us. But we always put out an effort, no matter how good the other team is. That’s just us. That’s how we are.’’

CB St. Albert (2-27).....205 000 0 – 7 6 2

Sidney (18-9)..............011 218 x – 13 13 6

W: Camryn McClintock (8-5). L: Emma Barnes (2-19). 2B: S, Danica Laumann.

