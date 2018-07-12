COUNCIL BLUFFS — Essex took advantage of a pair of hit batsmen, an error by the Bedford infield and a wild pitch to rally for a 14-12 win in a Class 1-A district semifinal Thursday night.
The Trojans will face top-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert at 7 p.m. Saturday. Garret Reisz hit a three-run home run to give St. Albert the win on the run rule.
For Essex, Chase Guthrie and Shane Franks walked to start the rally in the top of the seventh. An infield single by Jacob Hammers loaded the bases, and Luke Dalley was hit by a pitch to bring in the first run of the comeback.
With their two best pitchers unavailable, the Trojans turned to Dalley to close out the game. Dalley forced a groundout that was snagged at third base by Franks, who made a long throw to first to end the game.
Franks was 2 for 3 with two RBIs to lead Essex; Dalley had a double, two walks and three RBIs; and Colton Thomburg was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Essex (6-14)........000 811 4—14 9 3
Bedford (4-18).....131 331 0—12 11 4
W: Luke Dalley. L: Damien Henry. 2B: B, Brennan Sefrit, Alex Johnson, Trevor Edwards; E, Luke Dalley.
East Mills (9-14)..........000 0— 0 0 1
CB St. Albert (29-9).....512 7—15 9 0
W: Garrett Reisz. L: Jack Anderson. 2B: SA, Ethan Bernard, Cy Patterson, Garett Reisz, Carson Kress 2. 3B: SA, Alan Powers. HR: Reisz.
June 28: Oregon State celebrates beating Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 of the CWS championship series. The Beavers were down to their last out in Game 2 before a fielding blunder by the Razorbacks gave Oregon State a second life, which it took advantage of en route to the program's third CWS title.
