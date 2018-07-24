DES MOINES — With the winning run on second base, who better to be batting than the guy who has more hits than anyone in Sioux City Heelan baseball history?
That’s Colin Kasperbauer, and he wasted no time ending it.
The Iowa Western recruit whacked reliever Luke Ira’s first pitch of the game into right field, scoring Jackson Boever and giving the sixth-rated Crusaders a 3-2, eight-inning win over Solon Tuesday in a Class 3-A state quarterfinal at Principal Park.
“I was going in there expecting fastball,” Kasperbauer said. “I saw the second baseman was playing pretty much on top of second base and double-play depth, so I just tried putting a good swing on it.”
In its third straight state appearance and 18th in all, fourth-seeded Heelan (32-10) will meet top-seeded, third-rated Davenport Assumption (32-10) in a Friday semifinal.
Kasperbauer increased his career hit total to 218 after some playful chiding from Heelan coach Andy Osborne.
“I told him in the dugout before the game, ‘Are you going to get a hit today or what? There’s a lot of people here today. Get your name in the paper,’ ” Osborne said with a smile. “He’s been that way all summer, chasing first pitches. He got a good pitch to hit.”
Heelan put itself in position to win thanks to a terrific pitching performance from sophomore Christian Velasquez. He allowed five hits and two earned runs in 52⁄3 innings while striking out three and walking no one.
Osborne gave Velasquez his first varsity pitching action last summer as a freshman against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln. He allowed six earned runs in 2⁄3 of an inning during an 8-7 Lynx comeback win.
“At that point it was like, ‘OK, here’s a kid that could go either way,’ ” Osborne said. “His next start (against St. Albert), he threw a one-hitter and was electric. Every start since then he’s just gotten a little bit better. I felt like this stage wouldn’t be too big for him, and it clearly wasn’t.”
Heelan took a 2-0 lead in the first when brothers Jackson and Cael Boever opened the game with walks and scored on Hunter Hope’s groundout and Elijah Hazekamp’s single.
Solon (32-11) tied it in the top of the sixth. Ira tripled and scored on Iowa football recruit Tyler Linderbaum’s double. Kasperbauer relieved Velasquez, and Linderbaum scored on Adam Bock’s single.
The Spartans loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth on an infield hit, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Linderbaum. Kasperbauer fielded Bock’s nubber and flipped it to catcher Hazekamp just in time to get a forceout, and then freshman shortstop Cael Boever charged and got Cam Miller on a slow roller to end the threat.
With one out in the bottom of the eighth, Jackson Boever singled, and then Cael Boever singled after a 10-pitch at-bat to set the stage for Kasperbauer’s game-winner.
“They’re a very good hitting team, and we knew that coming in,” Solon coach Keith McSweeney said. “It was a great baseball game. We walked a couple guys early, and they made us pay for that.”
Kasperbauer was grateful for the chance to put on the Heelan uniform at least one more time.
“That was a big one for us,” he said. “We knew we’d have to play one of our best games to beat them.”
