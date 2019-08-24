Brett Sears of Harlan Community and Connor Lange of Missouri Valley are the honorary captains of The World-Herald’s All-Western Iowa baseball teams for 2019.
Sears, a Western Illinois recruit, is the Class 4-A/3-A captain for a second straight summer. After an 8-2 senior season, he finished with a 36-5 career pitching record. He struck out 78 and walked 13 in 54 innings this season, compiling a 1.17 ERA for the 26-8 Cyclones, who were denied their ninth straight state appearance in a substate loss to ADM.
Sears batted .454 this season with nine doubles, four homers, 46 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. After making the large-school second team as a freshman, he ends his career as a three-time, first-team All-WI selection.
Lange, a Briar Cliff recruit, was one of the toughest leadoff men around. He batted .515 with 10 doubles, a .610 on-base percentage and a .657 slugging percentage. In addition to being an outstanding catcher, Lange also went 3-2 on the mound with a 3.55 ERA. He was named the Small Schools West MVP in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series in Carroll.
Four other players are repeat first-team All-Western Iowa selections after making their respective second unit two years ago: Sioux City North senior Trenton Frerichs and Atlantic senior Chase McLaren in 4-A/3-A, and Stanton senior Drake Johnson and Council Bluffs St. Albert sophomore Cy Patterson in 2-A/1-A.
Two others join Missouri Valley’s Lange as repeat first-team choices: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Spencer Kleene in 4-A/3-A, and Underwood sophomore Blake Hall in 2-A/1-A.
Six players made the jump from last year’s respective second unit to this year’s first team: Sergeant Bluff-Luton junior Daniel Wright, Sioux CIity East junior Alec Patino, Harlan senior Luke Schaben and Glenwood senior Cade Van Ness in 4-A/3-A, along with Ar-We-Va senior Drew Schurke and Council Bluffs St. Albert senior Ethan Bernard in 2-A/1-A.
The teams were chosen from ballots returned by western Iowa coaches, observations of World-Herald staff writers and analysis of season statistical information.
Teams
CLASS 4-A/3-A
First Team
P Brett Sears, Harlan, Sr.
P Brant Hogue, SC Heelan, Jr.
P Daniel Wright, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Jr.
C Alec Patino, SC East, Jr.
IF Connor Bruck, Harlan, Jr.
IF Trenton Frerichs, SC North, Sr.
IF Chase McLaren, Atlantic, Sr.
IF Jared Sitzmann, SC Heelan, Jr.
OF Colton DeRocher, SC East, Sr.
OF Spencer Kleene, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Jr.
OF Jonah Pomrenke, CB Lewis Central, So.
UT Alec Nieman, SC West, Sr.
UT Luke Schaben, Harlan, Sr.
UT Colton Schutte, Glenwood, Sr.
UT Cade Van Ness, Glenwood, Sr.
Honorary captain: Sears, Harlan
Second Team
P Tyler Kjose, SC North, Jr.
P Noah McWilliams, SC East, Sr.
P Nate Zyzda, SC East, Sr.
C Gavin Gillam, Creston, Jr.
IF Deric Fitzgerald, Sgt. Bluff-Luton, Jr.
IF Mike Pithan, SC Heelan, Sr.
IF Jake Powell, CB Lewis Central, Sr.
IF Slade Sibenaller, Carroll, So.
OF Ben Fichter, CB Abraham Lincoln, Jr.
OF Jack Mendlik, Denison-Schleswig, Jr.
OF Christian Velazquez, SC Heelan, Jr.
UT Jesse Elgert, SC West, Sr.
UT Nick Opsahl, SC North, Sr.
UT Bryson Sharon, CB Lewis Central, Jr.
UT Ryan Steinspring, CB Thomas Jefferson, Jr.
CLASS 2-A/1-A
First Team
P Christian Cook, CR-Bayard, Sr.
P Landon Nelson, Underwood, Jr.
P Zak Scott, MVAOCOU, Sr.
C Connor Lange, Missouri Valley, Sr.
C Tyler Vandewater, Nodaway Valley, Jr.
IF Blake Hall, Underwood, So.
IF Drake Johnson, Stanton, Sr.
IF Cy Patterson, CB St. Albert, So.
IF Nick Ravlin, Underwood, Jr.
OF Ethan Bernard, CB St. Albert, Sr.
OF Kyle Christensen, Treynor, Sr.
OF Aaron Michael, MVAOCOU, Sr.
UT Kyle Berg, Carroll Kuemper, Jr.
UT AJ Schreck, Carroll Kuemper, Sr.
UT Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor, 8th
UT Drew Schurke, Ar-We-Va, Sr.
Honorary captain: Lange, Missouri Valley
Second Team
P Alex Bantam, Woodbine, Sr.
P Brennan Sefrit, Bedford, Jr.
P Kaleb Smith, Tri-Center, Jr.
C Ethan Mortensen, OABCIG, Sr.
C Lance Wright, CB St. Albert, Jr.
IF Carter Bruce, Red Oak, Sr.
IF Cole Burmeister, Exira-EHK, Sr.
IF Drew Petersen, Treynor, Jr.
IF Sam Porter, AHSTW, Jr.
OF Parker Rock, Clarinda, Jr.
OF Skyler Schultes, Audubon, Jr.
OF Mitchell Williamson, CAM, Sr.
UT Quentin Culbertson, CR-Bayard, So.
UT Tyler Melby, West Harrison, Jr.
UT Layne Pryor, Woodbine, So.
UT Joel Richardson, Logan-Magnolia, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Class 4-A/3-A: Devin Baack, Carroll; Eli Bales, Glenwood; Tyrell Blakey, Sioux City North; TJ Chamberlain, Sioux City Heelan; Easton Dermody, CB Lewis Central; Ben Dixon, Sioux City Heelan; Ray Ray Douglas, Sioux City East; Pierce Harrington, Glenwood; Braden Heiden, Denison-Schleswig; Hunter Krommenhoek, Sioux City North; Eli Loudon, Creston; Grant Merk, CB Thomas Jefferson; Joey Moser, Harlan; Hunter Nice, CB Abraham Lincoln; Jon Owens, Harlan; Michael Radford, Glenwood; Tyler Reiss, CB Abraham Lincoln; Jordan Wardlow, CB Lewis Central.
Class 2-A/1-A: Drake Adair, Underwood; Cory Bantam, Woodbine; Tyler Boothby, Underwood; Grant Borkowski, Glidden-Ralston; Dylan Chambers, Fremont-Mills; Dylan Collison, West Monona; Jacob Cowlham, OABCIG; Joey Cunningham, AHSTW; Nic Duysen, East Mills; Alec Fichter, Missouri Valley; Ely Fundermann, MVAOCOU; Ryan Genereux, CB St. Albert; Grant Gilgen, West Harrison; Trevor Glockel, East Mills; Logan Green, Clarinda; Jackson Jensen, Audubon; Logan King, West Harrison; Trent Kozeal, Tri-Center; Kristian Martens, Treynor; Nate McCombs, Treynor; Trey Nelson, Exira-EHK; Ben Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Daniel Ohnmacht, Essex/South Page; Tyler Pearson, Southwest Valley; Tyler Peterson, Stanton; Josh Pettepier, Exira-EHK; Colby Rich, CAM; Nick Rife, West Harrison; Colby Royal, Stanton; Michael Schafer, East Mills; Isaac Sherrill, CB St. Albert; Kyle Siebels, Tri-Center; Lane Spieker, CAM; Zach Teten, Underwood; Colton Thornburg, Essex/South Page; Donnie Weis, Stanton; Trevor Wills, Logan-Magnolia.
