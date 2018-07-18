Brett Sears' four-hitter helps Harlan clinch eighth straight state baseball tournament appearance

HARLAN, Iowa — The last time Harlan Community didn’t reach the state baseball tournament, junior ace Brett Sears had just completed the third grade.
“I can’t even remember a time that we didn’t make state,’’ he said.
Sparked by Sears’ pitching on Wednesday, the Cyclones remain the envy of Iowa’s other high school baseball programs. He fired a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and no walks to carry No. 1 Harlan past upset-minded Winterset 6-0 Wednesday in the Class 3-A, Substate 8 final at Jim Goeser Field.
Harlan registered its 24th straight district or substate victory, clinching its eighth consecutive trip to state. Its last postseason loss prior to the state tournament came on July 19, 2010.
“For us players, we don’t even realize how much of an accomplishment it is,’’ Sears said. “But I’m sure one day we’ll sit back and go, ‘Wow, we made it eight years in a row. That’s insane.’’’
Harlan will make its 18th state appearance on Tuesday at Principal Park in Des Moines, with the time and opponent to be determined. The Cyclones are seeking their fourth straight trip to the finals, after finishing second, first and second the past three years.
On Wednesday, Harlan led only 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning, because Winterset sophomore Casey Young was matching Sears pitch for pitch. Young struck out 12 in 5⅓ innings of work, and Harlan’s only dent in the scoreboard came in the third, when Sears beat out an infield hit and Nick Foss doubled him home.
“He’s been our horse all year,’’ Winterset coach Travis Nedved said. “He gave us a shot today.’’
Iowa’s new pitch-count rules caught up with the Huskies in the sixth. Connor Bruck singled on Young’s 111th pitch. By rule, once you reach 110 pitches, you must come out after finishing that batter.
Winterset went to Brock Johnson and Harlan added plenty of insurance. Logan Klaassen beat out an infield single. Jacob Bartley walked. Eighth-grader Joey Moser’s swinging bunt went for an RBI single, and another run came home on an error for a 3-0 lead. A balk made it 4-0, Ryan Doran’s bloop single plated another run and Harlan led 6-0 after another error.
“I just think that’s a good old-fashioned pitching duel,’’ Harlan coach Steve Daeges said. “I said before the game that three or four would win it. And obviously one would have won it.
“We were able to grind out at bats against him that first inning (28 pitches). Our plan wasn’t to get him out of the ballgame. Our plan was to try to tire him out a little bit.’’
At one point in the second inning, Sears had recorded 19 out of 20 postseason outs via the strikeout, dating back to the first round. The Western Illinois recruit improved to 9-1 on the season, hit the 100-strikeout milestone and lowered his ERA to 1.06, as Harlan won its 20th straight postseason game at home.
“I think the thing that makes us different right now is Brett Sears,’’ Daeges said. “You don’t get guys that come along with an arm like that every year.’’
Foss has been practicing football all week in Cedar Falls. He’ll play in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the UNI-Dome. For nearly six innings on Wednesday, it appeared his ringing double would stand as the game-winner.
After smashing a three-run homer in a win over Denison-Schleswig on Monday, he returned Wednesday in time for batting practice.
“I said, ‘Whatever you did Monday, go ahead and do it today,’’’ Daeges said. “If anybody can do it, he can. He can just shift gears, walk out, grab a bat, swing it and go. I’m glad he’s on our team.’’
Winterset (18-11).......000 000 0 – 0 4 1
Harlan (31-3).............001 005 x – 6 9 0
W: Brett Sears (9-1). L: Casey Young (2-5). 2B: H, Sears, Nick Foss.
