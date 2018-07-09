ATLANTIC, Iowa — On the list of dramatic ways for a hitter to win a regional final, striking out probably doesn't make the cut.
But on the list of historic plays in Atlantic softball history, Regan Pellett's swing and miss in the bottom of the sixth inning in Monday's Class 3A regional final against Clarke will likely be remembered as fondly as a clutch home run or a bases-clearing line drive.
With runners at second and third in a tie game, Pellet whiffed on a ball at the letters and then hustled to first after Clarke catcher Audrey Kindred dropped the third strike. Kindred threw to first base, and Alyssa Derby came home from third for the eventual game-winning run without any play at the plate.
Trojan starting pitcher Ally Anderson set Clarke down in order the seventh to set off Atlantic's second-ever state tournament celebration with a 2-1 victory.
"I did not expect that, but it got the run across and that's all we needed to do," Pellett said. "I was just trying to be more confident than anything and trying to get the bat on the ball. It didn't work out like that, but it still got the run across."
Atlantic took the lead in the first inning on Anderson's run-scoring triple and led until the sixth inning, when Clarke evened it up on three hits and some miscommunication by the Trojan infield.
Sidney Marker started the rally on a sharp liner up the middle and moved to second on Emma Bolton's attempted sacrifice bunt. It turned into a base hit when the defense failed to cover first base for the throw.
After a sacrifice bunt, Kindred pushed the run across on another bunt. Atlantic avoided any further damage with back-to-back groundouts to second base.
The Trojans began their deciding rally with a single to left field by Derby and a line-drive double off the fence from Anderson.
Pellett, already 0 for 2 with a flyout in the first with a runner at third and a groundout to the pitcher with two on in the fourth, failed to deliver the big hit. But it is unlikely anyone will remember the first two at-bats when the story is retold.
"You get runs any way you can," coach Terry Hinzmann said. "I'm just so proud of the girls for battling and making it a one-run ballgame for that to happen."
