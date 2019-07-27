Without doubt, the 1972 passage of Title IX helped prompt an explosion of interest in sports among girls and women, as millions took to playing fields and courts in high school and college.

But looking at high school participation numbers in recent decades seems to raise questions: Are girls simply less interested in playing sports than boys?

And if true, does it discriminate against males for that not to be taken into account in Title IX enforcement?

Or is it too soon to tell?

When Title IX passed, girls made up only 7% of all high school athletes nationally. Within just seven years, that figure hit 35%, proving girls had long been unfairly denied opportunity. By 1997, that figure had risen to 40%.

But in the more than two decades since, the growth has largely flattened out, despite the fact that both girls and boys across the country in general have a wide range of high school sports available to them.

In 2018, 42.8% of all high school athletes were female, 57.2% male. That same year in Nebraska, where the state’s heavy rural influence at times limits the range of sports available to both boys and girls, 41% of high school athletes were female.

One of the three tests the U.S. Department of Education has set up for college athletic departments to pass muster under Title IX is to show that their percentage of athletic participants who are women match their percentage of women in the student body.

But should a one-to-one match be the standard if females are less interested in playing sports than males? The lower high school participation rate would seem to support the idea colleges can provide a lower rate of participation for women and still be meeting women’s athletic “interests and abilities” — another test schools can pass to comply.

There’s no evidence in the guidance the Education Department provides to schools under Title IX that it has recognized that argument.

Peter Lake, a Stetson University law professor who has studied Title IX, said the high school numbers do raise an interesting question.

“Now that we’ve had the better part of a half-century to watch this thing, if more men want to participate than women, is it equal for us to be moving towards 50-50 proportionality?” he said. “Does Title IX discriminate against men by not reflecting the interest of young men in sports?”

While Title IX has made tremendous progress in eliminating the injustice it was seeking to address, Lake said, “maybe it’s now time to revisit how we interpret fairness under Title IX.”

But women’s sports advocates seem reluctant to accept that girls could have less interest in sports.

“We are firm believers girls are just as interested … if you give them a quality experience,” said Sarah Axelson of the Women’s Sports Foundation.

Valerie McMurtrie Bonnette, a Title IX consultant, noted that as a society we are still only two generations down the road in promoting equality in athletics for women.

“When three generations have gone by,” she said, “let’s talk about it again.”

