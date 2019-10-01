Let it pour, Kaitlyn Hanna said.

The Omaha Westside sophomore repeated Tuesday as the Metro Conference girls golf champion.

While the worst of the downpours at Elmwood Park came after the round ended, the field still got soaked.

“I tend to play better a little bit in the rain, so that helped me the last few holes,’’ Hanna said.

She shot a 3-over 71, six strokes higher than her winning 3-under 65 for her school’s invitational Monday at Elmwood. The tournament record for Elmwood is 68, so the 65 could be the course record for high school play.

Runner-up Katie Ruge, with a 74, led Millard North to its first Metro title since 2015. The Mustangs’ Jazmine Taylor was third with a 76, eight strokes better than Monday, and Malainey Wiemers was 14th with an 86.

Izabella Pesicka and Erika Headlee had 91s as Millard North’s four-golfer score of 327 was 13 strokes better than the 340s by Westside, Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Marian.

Hanna had four birdies after collecting six on Monday. She said she missed more greens.

“I played a really good round yesterday, which I was hoping to do today. So I just have to kind of play the same way because I don’t want it to get to me mentally, thinking it’s all wet out here,’’ she said. “I just tried to do the same as if it were a sunny day.”

She is the second player to win Metro as a freshman and sophomore, following Nia Station of Omaha Burke in 2013-14. Station also won as a senior. There have been no four-time Metro champions in girls golf and only three three-timers.

METRO CONFERENCE MEET

At Elmwood Park, par 68

Team scoring: Millard North 327, Omaha Marian 340, Papillion-LV 340, Omaha Westside 340, Elkhorn South 345, Gretna 383, Millard West 386, Papillion-LV South 394, Omaha Central 416, Bellevue West 420, Omaha North 435, Omaha South 516, Bellevue East 555, Omaha Northwest 559, Omaha Bryan 613. Millard South, Omaha Benson and Omaha Burke did not have full teams.

Individual leaders: 1, Kaitlyn Hanna, WS, 71. 2, Katie Ruge, MN, 74. 3, Jazmine Taylor, MN, 76. 4, Ava Matthies, Marian, 77. 5, Elly Speece, PLV, 79. 6, Sydney Taake, PLV, 81. 7, Portia Lenczowski, WS, 81. 8, Ashley Tackett, ES, 83. 9, Erica Lee, Burke, 84. 10, Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 84.

OMAHA WESTSIDE INVITATIONAL

Monday at Elmwood Park

Team scoring: Millard North 331, Omaha Westside 334, Elkhorn 376, Millard South 408, Ralston 417, Westside JV 419, Bellevue West 427, Papillion-La Vista South 442, Omaha Roncalli 502, Bellevue East 565, Omaha Brownell Talbot 566, Omaha North 566.

Individual leaders: 1, Kaitlyn Hanna, WS, 65. 2, Katie Ruge, MN, 72. 3, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 79. 4, Jazmine Taylor, MN, 84. 5, Portia Lenczowski, WS, 85. 6, Malainey Wiemers, MN, 87. 7, Isabella Pesicka, MN, 87. 8, Madalyn DiPrima, WS, 90. 9, Grace Gonka, Ralston, 90. 10, Claire Bonnett, WS, 94.

