Preseason Nebraska high school girls golf capsules compiled by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.
* * *
Class A
Returning starters listed; coach's name in parentheses; *-state qualifier in 2018.
Bellevue West (Richard Mintken): Samone Crawford, sr.; Samiah Crawford, sr.; Carley Conover, sr.; Hayden Klaus, jr. Outlook:The lineup is intact except for Emma Mullendore, who was a top-10 finisher at state. Hope is to be a wild-card team qualifier.
Columbus (Anne Robertson): *Ashley Warner, sr. Outlook: More girls are out for the team. Warner and sophomore Jacey Hughes will be the team leaders.
Elkhorn South (Mimi Ramsbottom): *Ashley Tackett, jr. Outlook: Perhaps the youngest team the Storm has had will have four open spots that Ramsbottom expects to change frequently before districts.
Fremont (Matt Burg): *Emma Witte, sr.; *Chloe Miller, sr. Outlook: The Tigers have two more letter winners, so experience will be a strength. Consistency must be developed. The state qualifiers “will be called upon early to lead the team.”
Lincoln East (Brian Bullington, James Christensen):*Kaitlyn Dumler, so.; *Isabel Knutson, jr. Outlook: The Spartans’ coaches expect their team to be more competitive.
Lincoln North Star (Scott Friesen/Erin Miles): Brecken Schossow, sr.; Katelyn Osmond, jr.; Cassie Niemann, jr.; Brooke Nelson, so.; Rayna Pytlik, so. Outlook: Coaches said they have five hard-working players returning with some valuable varsity experience. Only one 2018 letter winner isn’t back.
Lincoln Northeast (Alex Svehla): *Riley Wrhel, jr.; Kennedy Chase, jr.; Paige Hoff, sr.; Megan Haeffner, jr. Outlook: The Rockets improved last year, led by state qualifier Wrhel.
Lincoln Southeast (Chase Keitges, Jeff Smith): *Adailia Maiyo, so; *Ansley Sothan, so. Outlook: The Knights must build around their two state qualifiers. No seniors on the team.
Lincoln Southwest (Jim Danson):*Brynn Sundquist, sr.; *Kate Strickland, so.; *Neely Adler, so.; *Sadie Steele, jr.; *Grace Lonowski, jr. Outlook: Strickland is the youngest to win the state’s women’s match-play title. “We have a good mix of young and experienced players,’’ Danson said. “We have to stay focused to compete with the best teams.
Millard North (Eric Welte): *Jazmine Taylor, sr.; *Malainey Wiemers, jr.; *Katie Ruge, so. Outlook: “With two medalists returning and two quality freshmen (Izabella Pesicka, Erika Headlee) coming in, we could be in the mix for a top-three finish at state.”
Millard South (Greg Geary): Kali Herbolsheimer, sr.; Lilly Saub, sr.; Sydney Secunda, sr.; Ella Haakinson, so. Outlook: Geary likes working with this group of hard workers and competitors.
Millard West (Kent Speer): *Hailey Reavis, sr.; *Maddy Kolar, sr.; Emily Evans, so. Outlook: Reavis is the proven commodity from last year’s Metro Conference championship team and third-place finisher at state. “We have lots of players ready to emerge now. We just have to see which ones will step up.”
Omaha Central (Brent Larson):Olivia Smith, sr.; Safiyah Abdessalam, sr.; Megan Moy, jr. Outlook: “All three returners will be making a great push for the state tournament.”
Omaha Burke (Larry Seitz): None. Outlook: With no returning starters, the Bulldogs will rebuild around freshman Erica Lee.
Omaha North (John Hjelle): Elyse Saxton, sr.; Makenna Parks, sr.; Megan McDonald, sr.; Caitlin Pieters, sr. Outlook: “We look to use our senior experience to post some of our best team scores in years.”
Omaha Northwest (Courtney Musgrave): Lolita Musgrave, jr. Outlook: A rebuilding year for the Huskies. “We have a new group of golfers looking to try golf for the first time.”
Omaha Westside (Barry Glanzer): *Kaitlyn Hanna, so.; Claire Bennett. So.; Portia Lenczowski, jr. Outlook: Hanna shared the Class A title in last year’s rain-shortened tournament. Warriors will be among the Metro elite.
Papillion-La Vista (Joe Pudenz): *Elly Speece, sr.; *Caitlin Wilson, sr.; *Sydney Taake, jr.; *Delaney Richardson, sr. Outlook: Four return from a fourth-place state team. A dozen hopefuls played in summer tournaments.
Papillion-La Vista South (Pete Goecke): *Ciera Haynes, jr. (injured); Rebekah Strohmyer, sr.; Kaelyn Panko, jr.; Kya Harrison, sr.; Sierra Otto-Rodan, jr. Outlook: Season took a hit when Haynes top a hip labrum and is out for the season. “So we are investing in the future and planning on getting better.”
Ralston/Omaha Mercy (Wes Kosch): None listed. Outlook: “We are a young team with half the team being brand new to golf. We’ve missed state by seven shots one year and 10 another, so we have been very close.”
Class B
Adams Central (Katie Feezell): Emily Stoeger, so. Outlook: After graduating three starters, it’s a rebuilding season.
Alliance (Berlyn Clear): Regan Lambert, jr.; Julia Carlson, jr.; Julia Wilson, so. Outlook: “Our team is young and showed a lot of improvement last year. We have seven returning players and I expect to see a lot of improvement again this year.”
Beatrice (Dick Stuart): *Sydney Southwick, sr.; *Mackenzie Barnard, sr.; *Payton Neunaber, sr.; *Blake Trusty, jr.; *Abby Jones, sr. Outlook: The Lady Orange return their district-championship team.
Bennington (Janice Saunders): *Claire Thompson, sr.; Sophie Ryan, sr.; Sidney Jacobs, sr.; Abby LaSure, so. Outlook: With the four letter winners and transfer Courtney Mertens, from Joplin, Missouri, Saunders said she hopes the experience will help the Badgers compete well in the Eastern Midlands Conference and districts. There also is some depth.
Blair (Ross Udey): Rachel Parks, jr.; Anna Moore, so.; Ava Rech, sr.; Kaia Stewart, jr.
Chadron (Loni Watson): *Maddie Pelton, jr.; Ashley Orton, jr.; Maralee Rischling, so. Outlook: Pelton and Orton will be the team leaders.
Gering (Jessica Boswell): *Ali Boswell, sr.; *Avery Mitchell, sr.; *Kelsey Le, sr.; *Madi Schlaepfer, jr. Outlool: The Bulldogs were last year’s state runners-up and winners of eight tournaments. Four can shoot in the 80s and three broke 80 often in summer tournaments.
Hastings (Rick Christy): *Courtney Burns, sr.; *Natalie Brandt, jr.; *Ashley Long, jr. Outlook: Emerging from a two-hole playoff at districts to make state was the best thing to happen to the Tigers, the coach said, as they took seventh at state. Because of an injury, they are looking for two, not one, golfers for the varsity lineup..
Holdrege (Bill Patterson): *Emily Gustafson. Outlook: Gustafson is a top-15 golfer for most tournaments.
McCook (Joel Arterburn): Kaylie Puckett, jr.; Brooke Stewart, sr.; Hannah Goltl, sr. Outlook: A good core of returners will welcome two quality freshmen.
Omaha Concordia (Joel Kock): Carly Headley, jr.; Carly Haver, jr.; Ella Buroker, jr.; Megan Abbott, jr.; Kelsey McDonald, sr. Outlook: Nine return from last season, the Mustangs’ first, and there are six newcomers.
Omaha Duchesne (Jeff Nielsen): *Lauren Goertz, sr.; *Bridget Duffy, jr.; *Katie Speer, sr. Outlook: Plenty of competition for spots – 25 girls are out -- on the four-time defending Class B championship team.
Omaha Gross (Wayne Wilson): *Bridget Nothelfer, jr.; *Sarah Wilson, jr.; *Alexis Nothelfer, jr.; *Grace Rowe, jr.; *Lily Weiss, jr. Outlook: A team with state tournament experience showed dedication in Nebraska Junior Golf Tour events in the summer that should lead to better scores.
Omaha Roncalli (J.J. Stoffel). Grace Eaves, sr.; Grace Staley, sr. Audrey Salber, sr.; Emilee McGill, jr. Outlook: Crimson Pride has a hard-working group looking to improve over last year.
Platteview (Jim Jennings): Kitia Hobbs, jr. Outlook: “Young again, but building a base of players for the future.”
Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): * Emily Krzyznowski, so.; Carson Hauschild, sr. Outlook: Ehler said the Bearcats are young with much potential. “In the next five years expect (us) to be very tough.”
Seward (Jim Placke): Nataliy Anderson, jr.; Mackynna Gross, sr. Outlook: “We will have some experience coming back, but we lost our lone state qualifier. We are looking for more consistent scores from our returners.”
Waverly (Michael Cobelens): *Jaidyn Hall, sr.; Claire Westerholt, sr.; Julia Martin, sr. Outlook: Besides the returners, the Vikings have some young contributors with talent.
York (Josh Miller): *Lilly Holthus, sr.; *Riley Stuhr, jr.; *Abby York, jr. Outlook:”We have three or four girls who will compete for two varsity spots and I think that competition will remain open all season.”
Other Omaha-area schools
Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): Rylee Hogue, jr. Outlook: Only three girls are out, the others senior Abby Shannon and freshman Elly West.
Other school
Cedar Bluffs (Joni Hegy): Megan Nielsen, sr. Outlook: Nielsen is a contender to qualify for state.
Returning state medalists
Class A
1, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 76. 3, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 77. 5, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 83. 8, tie, Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast; Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 85. 10, tie, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 86. 12, tie, Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest; Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Carr, Lincoln Pius X; Liliana Zoellner, Grand Island, 87.
Class B
2, Danica Badura, Aurora, 77. 3, Lauren Goertz, Omaha Duchesne, 80. 4, Bridget Duffy, Duchesne, 82. 5, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 84. 6, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 85. 7, Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering, 86. 10, Alexandria Thurman-Boswell, Gering, 90. 11, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 91.
Class C
1, tie, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 83. 3, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 84. 5, tie, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 88. 7, tie, Addison Mitchell, Kearney Catholic; Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 90. 9, tie, Cecan Porter, Omaha Brownell Talbot; Sydney Erickson, Pierce; Taylor Van Ostrand, Lincoln Christian, 91. 12, tie, Abby Brodersen, Boone Central; Payton Wise, Kimball, 94, 14, tie, Ashley Waggoner, Kearney Catholic, 95, T14, Lily Bojanski, Fremont Bergan, 95.
Season schedule
Aug. 26: Elkhorn South Invitational at Pacific Springs
Aug. 27: Beatrice Invitational at Beatrice CC
Aug. 27: Sidney Invitational at Hillside
Aug. 29: Lincoln High Invitational at Highlands
Aug. 29: Syracuse Invitational
Aug. 30: Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes, Axtell
Aug. 30: Seward Invitational
Aug. 30: McCook Invitational at Heritage Hills
Sept. 3: Lincoln Pius X Shootout at Highlands
Sept. 3: Omaha Bryan Invitational at Elmwood
Sept. 3: Gretna Invitational at Tiburon
Sept. 3: Scottsbluff Invitational
Sept. 4: York Invitational
Sept. 5: Chieftain Cup at Tara Hills, Papillion
Sept. 5: Grand Island Central Catholic Invitational at Indianhead
Sept. 6: Grand Island Invitational at Riverside
Sept. 6: North Platte Invitational at Lake Maloney
Sept. 10: Chadron Invitational at Ridgeview
Sept. 11: Omaha Northwest Invitational at Knolls
Sept. 12: Lincoln Classic at Holmes and Highlands
Sept. 12: Plattsmouth Invitational at Bay Hills
Sept. 12: Columbus Lakeview Invitational
Sept. 12: Broken Bow Invitational
Sept. 13: Lexington Invitational at Lakeside
Sept. 14: Aurora Invitational
Sept. 16: Omaha Duchesne Invitational at Stone Creek
Sept. 16: Blair Invitational at River Wilds
Sept. 16: Fairbury Invitational
Sept. 17: Hastings Invitational at Lochland
Sept. 17: Omaha South Invitational at Miracle Hill
Sept. 17: Gering Invitational at Monument Shadows
Sept. 17: Bennington Invitational at Stone Creek
Sept. 19: Lincoln Northeast Invitational at Mahoney
Sept. 19: Gothenburg Invitational at Wild Horse
Sept. 19: Norfolk Invitational at Norfolk CC
Sept. 20: Minden Invitational
Sept. 20: Crete Invitational at College Heights
Sept. 23: Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes
Sept. 23: Nebraska City Invitational at Wildwood
Sept. 24: Ogallala Invitational at Crandall Creek
Sept. 24: Arlington Invitational at Fremont GC
Sept. 24: LPS Championship at Highlands
Sept. 25: Elkhorn Invitational at Indian Creek
Sept. 26: Lincoln East Invitational at Highlands
Sept. 26: Holdrege Invitational
Sept. 26: Wayne Invitational
Sept. 30: Elmwood-Murdock Invitational at Grandpa’s Woods
Sept. 30: Omaha Westside Invitational at Elmwood
Sept. 30: Alliance Invitational
Sept. 30: Cozad Invitational
Oct. 1: Metro Conference at Elmwood Park, Omaha
Oct. 1: River Cities Conference at Benson Park, Omaha
Oct. 1: Eastern Midlands Conference at Bay Hills, Plattsmouth
Oct. 1: Adams Central Invitational at Southern Hills, Hastings
Oct. 3: Southwest Conference at Broken Bow
Oct. 3: Heartland Conference at Norfolk CC
Oct. 4: Greater Nebraska Conference at Monument Shadows, Gering
Oct. 4: Central Conference at Lakeside CC, Johnson Lake
Oct. 5: Oakland-Craig Invitational
Oct. 7-8: Districts
Oct. 14-15: State (Class A, Norfolk CC; Class B, Elks CC, Columbus; Class C, Lake Maloney, North Platte).
