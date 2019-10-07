LSW golf

Kate Strickland shot a 6-under 66 at Awarii Dunes.

 BUCK MAHONEY/THE KEARNEY HUB

Kate Strickland’s coach said he was privileged Monday to have a “front-row seat” while the Lincoln Southwest sophomore outdueled last year’s Class A co-champion with possibly a record score in a Nebraska girls golf district tournament.

Strickland shot a 6-under 66 at Awarii Dunes, including an eagle on the ninth hole, to beat fellow sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside by six strokes.

“It was like a heavyweight fight,’’ Southwest coach Jim Danson said. “Kate was fortunate enough to come out on top.”

Strickland and Hanna were tied at 2-under going to the ninth hole at the course south of Kearney. Hanna birdied it, but Strickland made eagle.

“No. 9 was a turning point,’’ Danson said. “She had that momentum going to the back nine and took control.”

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Like Strickland, Baylee Steele of North Platte, Katie Ruge of Millard North and Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X led their teams to Class A district championships while winning themselves.

Steele won a playoff against teammate Karsen Morrison after both shot 74s at Lake Maloney in North Platte. Ruge’s 78 edged teammate Jazmine Taylor by one at Holmes in Lincoln. Kolbas, a freshman, shot 79 to be two strokes better than Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn at Indian Creek.

In Class B, Lauren Goertz’s 1-under 71 fueled a district title for four-time defending state champion Omaha Duchesne at River Wilds in Blair.

Other district team champions determined Monday were Seward, York and Scottsbluff in Class B and Battle Creek in Class C. Other individual champions were Danica Badura of Aurora, Sydney Southwick of Beatrice and Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer of Gering in Class B and Sydney Erickson of Pierce in Class C.

The remaining district meets, all in Class C, are Tuesday.

District results

CLASS A

A-1 at Awarii Dunes, Axtell

Team scoring (top three advance to state): Lincoln Southwest 317, Omaha Westside 366, Kearney 376, Millard West 411, Papillion-La Vista South 447, Lincoln Northeast 455, Lincoln North Star 498, Omaha Bryan 712, Omaha Benson no team score (NTS). Individual qualifiers: 1, Kate Strickland, LSW, 66. 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, WS, 72. 3, Brynn Sundquist, LSW, 79. 4, Neely Adler, LSW, 84. 5, Tatum Terwilliger, LSW, 88. 6, Portia Lenczowski, WS, 91. 7, Emily Jensen, Kearney, 92. 8, Claire Bonnett, WS, 92. 9, Megan Ernst, Kearney, 92. 10, Emily Evans, MW, 92.

A-2 at Lake Maloney, North Platte

Team scoring: North Platte 322, Omaha Marian 356, Elkhorn South 367, Columbus 407, Gretna 408, Bellevue East 581, Bellevue West NTS, South Sioux City NTS, Omaha Burke NTS. Individual qualifiers: 1, Baylee Steele, NP, 74. 2, Karsen Morrison, NP, 74. 3, Erica Lee, Burke, 82. 4, Maya Lashley, NP, 83. 5, Scarlett Wedergren, Marian, 84. 6, Ava Matthies, Marian, 85. 7, Summer Christiansen, ES, 87. 8, Ashley Warner, Columbus, 91. 9, Maggie Lashley, NP, 91. 10, tie, Jacey Hughes, Columbus; Ashley Tackett, ES; Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 92.

A-3 at Holmes, Lincoln

Team scoring: Millard North 325, Grand Island 352, Lincoln East 354, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 391, Fremont 400, Norfolk 416, Omaha North 477, Omaha Northwest 758. Individual qualifiers: 1, Katie Ruge, MN, 78. 2, Jazmine Taylor, MN, 79. 3, Paige Pehrson, GI, 80. 4, Elly Johnsen, LE, 82. 5, Liliana Zoellner, GI, 84. 6, Malainey Wiemers, MN, 84. 7, Izabella Pesicka, MN, 84. 8, Kaitlyn Dumler, LE, 89. 9, Kylie Ehnes-Blume, Norfolk, 91. 10, Breanna Kirby, LE, 91.

A-4 at Indian Creek, Omaha

Team scoring: Lincoln Pius X 353, Papillion-La Vista 368, Lincoln Southeast 411, Omaha Central 439, Elkhorn 448, Millard South 500, Lincoln High 614, Omaha South 805. Individual qualifiers: 1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 79. 2, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn, 81. 3, Ansley Sothan, LSE, 83. 4, Sydney Taake, PLV, 83. 5, Lauren Carr, LPX, 85. 6, Eleanor Speece, PLV, 88. 7, Marissa Kuehn, LPX, 93. 8, Madison VanWyngarden, Elkhorn, 94. 9, Safiyah Abdessalam, Central, 96. 10, Claire Liliedahl, LPX, 96.

CLASS B

B-1 at River Wilds, Blair

Team scoring: Omaha Duchesne 342, Nebraska City 389, Blair 405, Bennington 408, Omaha Gross 416, Omaha Skutt 455, Platteview 576, Plattsmouth 588. Individual qualifiers: 1, Lauren Goertz, Duchesne, 71. 2, Claire Thompson, Bennington, 81. 3, Bridget Duffy, Duchesne, 81. 4, Brynn Bohlen, NC, 86. 5, Rachel Parks, Blair, 90. 6, Sydney Blum, NC, 91. 7, Sarah Wilson, Gross, 91. 8, Katherine Speer, Duchesne, 92. 9, Bridget Nothelfer, Gross, 96. 10, Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne, 98.

B-2 at Beatrice Country Club

Team scoring: Seward 423, Beatrice 425, Waverly 438, Norris 453, Schuyler 498, Crete 516, Columbus Lakeview 551. Individual qualifiers: 1, Sydney Southwick, Beatrice, 96. 2, Nataliy Anderson, Seward, 102. 3, Emma Severson, Norris, 102. 4, Claire Novak, Seward, 102. 5, Breanna Placke, Seward, 105. 6, Abigail Jones, Beatrice, 105. 7, Mackenzie Barnard, Beatrice, 107. 8, Claire Westerholt, Waverly, 107. 9, Jaidyn Hall, Waverly, 108. 10, Macy Persinger, Waverly, 110.

B-3 at York Country Club

Team scoring: York 410, Aurora 417, Northwest 427, Hastings 450, Holdrege 469, Gothenburg 475, Lexington 493, Adams Central 577. Individual qualifiers: 1, Danica Badura, Aurora, 76. 2, Emily Gustafson, Holdrege, 87. 3, Natalie Brandt, Hastings, 99. 4, Lalaina Fry, GINW, 99. 5, Abigail York, York, 100. 6, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 101. 7, Lilly Holthus, York, 102. 8, Riley Stuhr, York, 103. 9, Bria Berrelez, GINW, 103. 10, Kirsten Fike, York, 105.

B-4 at Crandall Creek, Ogallala

Team scoring: Scottsbluff 335, Gering 341, Ogallala 345, Sidney 412, Alliance 437, Chadron 441, McCook NTS. Individual qualifiers: 1, Madilyne Kleich-Schlaepfer, Gering, 72. 2, Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 74. 3, Avery Mitchell, Gering, 80. 4, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 81. 5, Harley Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 82. 6, Madeline Pelton, Chadron, 86. 7, Madeline Ketcham, Ogallala, 87. 8, Alexandria Thurman-Boswell, Gering, 87. 9, Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 88. 10, Ryanna DeVries, Ogallala, 88.

CLASS C

C-3 at Fair Play, Norfolk

Team scoring: Battle Creek 397, Norfolk Catholic 401, Hartington Cedar Catholic 414, West Holt 432, Thurston County 459, O’Neill 459, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 468, Pierce 475, Ainsworth 534, Wayne 556, Elkhorn Valley 560, Crofton NTS, Stanton NTS. Individual qualifiers: 1, Sydney Erickson, Pierce, 86. 2, Lydia Stenka, WH, 91. 3, Anna Kassmeier, NC, 93. 4, Kylee McLean, BC, 96. 5, Jazzmin Nolze, TC , 97. 6, Emma Beutler, TC, 97. 7, Maizie Christensen, HCC, 98. 8, Alexandria Jensen, O’Neill, 99. 9, Hanna Neesen, NC, 99. 10, Megan Lutt, BC, 100. T10, Meghan McCracken, BC, 100.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106