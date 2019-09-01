Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.
The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.
The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
This week's nominees are:
No. 4 Omaha Burke (1-0) at No. 7 Millard West (1-0) (Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.): The Bulldogs held off Millard West in the 2018 Class A state semifinals on their way to a state championship. Both teams enter week two with a 1-0 record.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (1-0) @ Class B No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (1-0), (Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.): It is a matchup of two dynamic quarterbacks when Skutt and Tyson Gordon travel to Roncalli to the high powered Pride offense led by Jack Dotzler.
Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff (1-0) @ Class B No. 9 Hastings (1-0), (Friday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m.): Scottsbluff travels to Hastings after winning their opening week matchup 42-21 over North Platte. Hastings upset Class B preseason No. 3 McCook 30-7 in week 1.
Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) @ Class C-1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann (1-0):(Friday, Sept. 6): Both teams had impressive wins in week 1. Lutheran defeated Omaha Concordia 37-28 while Neumann defeated Boystown 42-14.
Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week
These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.