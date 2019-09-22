Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

​This week's nominees.

Friday: Waverly (4-0) at Norris (3-1), 7 p.m.: Waverly is averaging over 400 yards rushing per game and Norris is 3-0 at home this season. The one common opponent is Bennington. The Vikings defeated the Badgers 34-20 in week two. The Titans lone loss is a week three loss to Bennington.

Friday: Creighton Prep (4-0) at Omaha Westside (3-1), 7 p.m.: Not much could be better than a rivalry game to open up district play. In a game that normally comes down to the wire, Westside defeated the Junior Jays 37-2 last season.

Friday: Sutton (4-0) at Doniphan-Trumbull (4-0), 7 p.m.: The only matchup of two 11-man undefeated teams this week.

Friday: BDS (3-0) at Southern (3-0) 7 p.m.: Two top-10 undefeated teams in Class D1. Both teams had won last week by less than 10 points.

