Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

​This week's nominees.

Friday: Class A No. 3 Millard South (4-1) at No. 7 Elkhorn South (3-1), 7 p.m. Both teams bounced back nicely after suffering their first loss in week four. District A-5 might be the toughest in the state and the winner of this one puts themselves squarely at the top of the list along with Omaha Westside.

Friday: Class A No. 9 Kearney (4-1) at No. 2 Millard West (5-0), 7 p.m. Kearney travels to the Metro for the second week in a row. This time a tougher test awaits with the undefeated and No. 2 Wildcats.

Friday: Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Scotus (4-1) at No. 5 Wahoo Neumann (5-0), 7 p.m. Neumann hasn't missed a beat under first year head coach Doug Lanik. Scotus bounced back nicely after losing in week four to Pierce.

Friday: C1 No. 9 Kearney Catholic (4-1) at C2 No. 5 Sutton (5-0) 7 p.m. A good test for both teams. After losing in week two to Aurora the Stars have won three straight. Sutton provides a different test with their power running attack.

