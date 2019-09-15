Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.
The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.
The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
This week's nominees are:
Friday: No. 4 Elkhorn South (3-0) at No. 1 Bellevue West (3-0), 7 p.m. There could be a lot of points scored Friday night in Bellevue. Both teams have outscored their opponents by over 100 points. Bellevue West has outscored its three opponents 177-9, and Elkhorn South has outscored its opponents 134-34.
Friday: No. 3 Millard West (3-0) at No. 2 Millard South (3-0), 7 p.m. Both teams like to run the ball and play good defense. Look for a defensive battle between these two top-five teams. The Patriots haven't given up more than a touchdown in each of their three wins. Millard South shut out Millard North in week one, gave up seven in week two vs. Omaha Burke and 13 last week against Omaha North.
Friday: Class C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (3-0) at Class C-1 No. 8 Gothenburg (3-0), 7 p.m. Gothenburg will look to slow down the high-powered offense of Adams Central. In the Swedes' three wins they have given up a total of 18 points. Adams Central is coming off of a 42-0 win over Lincoln Lutheran (1-2) last week.
Friday: Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce (3-0) at Columbus Scotus (3-0) 7 p.m.: Two undefeated teams in Class C-1. Both teams had opening-week wins over rivals.
Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week
These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
