Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.
 
The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.
 
​This week's nominees:

Friday: No. 4 Millard West (2-0) at No. 10 Omaha North (1-1), 7 pm. at Omaha Northwest: Millard West ended defending Class A champion Omaha Burke's 14 game win streak in a 24-7 win on Friday night. Omaha North got their first win of the season in shutout fashion with a 56-0 win over Omaha Northwest.

Friday: No. 3 Omaha Westside (2-0) vs No. 7 Lincoln Southeast (1-1), 4:30 pm. at Seacrest Field: Two top 10 teams with state title aspirations will square off in Lincoln. 

Friday: Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff (2-0) at Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest (2-0), 7 pm. Scottsbluff makes back to back trips east after defeating Hastings 47-12 in week two. Northwest has rolled in their first two games outscoring Gering and McCook 63-3. 

Friday: Class C-1 No. 4 Aurora (1-1) at Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo (2-0) 7 pm: Both teams had impressive wins in week 2. Aurora bounced back after a week 1 setback with an impressive 45-10 win over Kearney Catholic. In Wahoo's two wins the Warriors have scored 124 points and given up 7. ​

Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week

These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You voted:

