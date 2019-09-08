Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.
And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.
Friday: No. 4 Millard West (2-0) at No. 10 Omaha North (1-1), 7 pm. at Omaha Northwest: Millard West ended defending Class A champion Omaha Burke's 14 game win streak in a 24-7 win on Friday night. Omaha North got their first win of the season in shutout fashion with a 56-0 win over Omaha Northwest.
Friday: No. 3 Omaha Westside (2-0) vs No. 7 Lincoln Southeast (1-1), 4:30 pm. at Seacrest Field: Two top 10 teams with state title aspirations will square off in Lincoln.
Friday: Class B No. 2 Scottsbluff (2-0) at Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest (2-0), 7 pm. Scottsbluff makes back to back trips east after defeating Hastings 47-12 in week two. Northwest has rolled in their first two games outscoring Gering and McCook 63-3.
Friday: Class C-1 No. 4 Aurora (1-1) at Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo (2-0) 7 pm: Both teams had impressive wins in week 2. Aurora bounced back after a week 1 setback with an impressive 45-10 win over Kearney Catholic. In Wahoo's two wins the Warriors have scored 124 points and given up 7.
