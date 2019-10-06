Each week during high school football season, World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter will nominate four games to be considered as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

And we want the fans to vote and decide the winner. The options will include a mix of games from the Metro area and statewide.

The winning game will be previewed by Sautter during the week with a close look at the players to watch. He'll also travel to the featured game (weather permitting) to provide full coverage with live updates, photos and video. We'll also have a full postgame recap after the final whistle.

The four games nominated will be announced every Sunday at 7 p.m., and voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winning game will be announced live Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. on the NEPrepZone Facebook and Twitter accounts.

This week's nominees are:

Friday: Class A Millard West (6-0) at Grand Island (6-0), 7 p.m. Only three Class A teams are unbeaten. The Wildcats and Islanders are two of them. Expect a low scoring defensive battle. Grand Island hasn't given up a touchdown in three straight games. Millard West has held all six opponents to no more than 14 points. 

Friday: Class B Omaha Skutt (6-0) at Waverly (6-0), 7 p.m. Two of the three remaining unbeaten's in Class B. Friday night will be the toughest test of the season for both teams. Two strong rushing attacks led by two do it all quarterbacks. 

Friday: Class C-2 Fremont Bergan (6-0) at Oakland-Craig (6-0) 7 p.m. The toughest test of the season to date for both teams. Should be a good test for both teams in what is likely to toughest district in C-2. 
 
Friday: Class C-2 David City Aquinas (5-1) at North Bend Central (5-1) 7 p.m. The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to defending C-2 champion Centennial last week. It doesn't get any easier with the perennial power Monarchs coming to town.

Vote: Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week

These are the four games up for consideration as Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. Voting will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

You voted:

Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

Photos: Every Super Six since 2006

Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription