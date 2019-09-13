Thomas Waido

2020 Wahoo quarterback Thomas Waido eludes tacklers in the second half.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Aurora traveled to Wahoo on Friday for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors defeated the No. 4 Huskies 28-6.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:

1. Senior running back Trevin Luben and the Wahoo offensive line controlled the second half. Luben broke the game open with a 66-yard touchdown run just before the end of the first half. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder finished with 31 carries for 249 yards and two scores. Luben has a good combination of speed and power. He showed that in the second half, as the Warriors kept the ball on the ground and controlled time of possession — Aurora had two possessions in the half. Luben and senior quarterback Thomas Waido are a dynamic duo in the backfield. Waido has a good arm and is a threat in the run game.

2. Wahoo senior linebacker Kole Bordovsky had an impressive night. The middle linebacker is a tackling machine. He can read and react quickly and when he tackles ball carriers, he does it with some ferocity. At 6-foot, 200-pounds, he has some quickness as well as toughness.

3. Aurora senior tight end Nate Boerkircher made some nice catches. The 220-pounder is getting some recruiting attention — and deservedly so. When he catches the ball in space, he is a load to tackle and showed he has soft hands on a long third down conversion in the first half.

