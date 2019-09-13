Aurora traveled to Wahoo on Friday for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors defeated the No. 4 Huskies 28-6.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game:
1. Senior running back Trevin Luben and the Wahoo offensive line controlled the second half. Luben broke the game open with a 66-yard touchdown run just before the end of the first half. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder finished with 31 carries for 249 yards and two scores. Luben has a good combination of speed and power. He showed that in the second half, as the Warriors kept the ball on the ground and controlled time of possession — Aurora had two possessions in the half. Luben and senior quarterback Thomas Waido are a dynamic duo in the backfield. Waido has a good arm and is a threat in the run game.
2. Wahoo senior linebacker Kole Bordovsky had an impressive night. The middle linebacker is a tackling machine. He can read and react quickly and when he tackles ball carriers, he does it with some ferocity. At 6-foot, 200-pounds, he has some quickness as well as toughness.
3. Aurora senior tight end Nate Boerkircher made some nice catches. The 220-pounder is getting some recruiting attention — and deservedly so. When he catches the ball in space, he is a load to tackle and showed he has soft hands on a long third down conversion in the first half.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.