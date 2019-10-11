Sautter: Mike Brands, Wyatt Seagren power Oakland-Craig past Fremont Bergen in battle of unbeatens

Oakland-Craig tight end/defensive end and South Dakota State commit Wyatt Seagren.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Oakland-Craig jumped out early to a 30-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 52-0 win over Fremont Bergan.

Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.

1. Oakland-Craig came into the night allowing an average of seven points per game — an average that will drop with the shutout. Led by 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior middle linebacker Mike Brands, the Knights fly to the football and make enough plays in the secondary to shut down high-powered offenses.

2. South Dakota State commit Wyatt Seagren, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end/defensive end, was disruptive all night. He tipped at least four passes at the line of scrimmage and pressured the quarterback until Oakland-Craig's first-team defense was removed from the game in the third quarter.

Oakland-Craig flooding

View from above Oakland-Craig's football field on March 15, 2019. 

3. Credit to Oakland, Neb., community for getting the football field and surrounding area in shape after the March flood. You couldn't tell by looking at it, but the field was under eight feet of water in March. The track was freshly poured two weeks ago.

Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class

These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com

1 of 43

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription