Sautter: Mike Brands, Wyatt Seagren power Oakland-Craig past Fremont Bergen in battle of unbeatens

Oakland-Craig jumped out early to a 30-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 52-0 win over Fremont Bergan.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.
1. Oakland-Craig came into the night allowing an average of seven points per game — an average that will drop with the shutout. Led by 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior middle linebacker Mike Brands, the Knights fly to the football and make enough plays in the secondary to shut down high-powered offenses.
2. South Dakota State commit Wyatt Seagren, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end/defensive end, was disruptive all night. He tipped at least four passes at the line of scrimmage and pressured the quarterback until Oakland-Craig's first-team defense was removed from the game in the third quarter.
View from above Oakland-Craig's football field on March 15, 2019.
ERIC ANDERSON/ANDERSONPICTURES.NET
3. Credit to Oakland, Neb., community for getting the football field and surrounding area in shape after the March flood. You couldn't tell by looking at it, but the field was under eight feet of water in March. The track was freshly poured two weeks ago.
Close
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Jayme Horan, Millard South
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Zavier Betts, Bellevue West
Will Swanson, Papillion-La Vista South
Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke
Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Oregon State, Army, Wyoming, Northern Iowa
Jay Ducker, Bellevue West
Committed: Northern Illinois
Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South
Offers: Wyoming, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois
Bryce Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood
Grant Tagge, Omaha Westside
Offers: Northern Illinois, South Dakota State
Teivis Tuioti, Lincoln Southeast
Offers: Army, Nevada, Idaho State
Blake Anderson, Omaha Skutt
Isaac Appleget, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: South Dakota State
Dalys Beanum, Millard West
Committed: South Dakota State
Abe Hoskins, Omaha Central
Committed: South Dakota State
Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt
Committed: North Dakota State
Kason Kelley, Millard North
Kaedyn Odermann, Millard West
Chase Perchal, Millard South
Marques Sigle, Omaha North
Committed: North Dakota State
Nate Sullivan, Bellevue West
Committed: South Dakota State
Wyatt Seagren, Oakland-Craig
Committed: South Dakota State
Mason Armstead, Omaha Creighton Prep
Offers: Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, Princeton, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale, Youngstown State
Thomas Ault, Bellevue West
Sam Clarkson, Scottsbluff
Offers: Northern Colorado
Grant McKinsey, Lincoln Southwest
Offers: Southeast Missouri State
Caleb Robinson, Omaha Burke
Offers: South Dakota State
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Xavier Trevino, Lincoln Southeast
Committed: Nebraska walk-on
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside
Max Murrell, Millard North
Murrell committed to Stanford on Monday, Sept. 9.
Latrell Wrighstell Jr., Omaha Central
Offers: North Texas, Northern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville, South Dakota State
Nyayongah Gony, Lincoln High
Jayme Horan, Millard South
McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast
Nicole Avila-Ambrosi, Millard North
Committed: California Baptist
Nyayien Koang, Lincoln High
Committed: Northwestern State
Maddie Krull, Millard South
Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor, Omaha Westside
Committed: Illinois State
Parker Stafford, Omaha Marian
Committed: Eastern Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.