Eight Man-1 No. 8 BDS traveled to Southern for the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week. The Eagles fought off a late rally by the Raiders to win 40-26.
Here are World-Herald prep recruiting specialist Mike Sautter's three takes from the game.
* * *
1. BDS has two good junior athletes. The Eagles' power running game was in full effect as Aaron Mick rushed for four touchdowns, and his counterpart Dalton Kleinschmidt showcased burst and pass catching ability. Mick is a patient back that has a knack for waiting for his blockers.
2. Southern senior linebacker Braden Klover, a relentless player, will most likely be an all-state selection in Eight Man-1. At 210 pounds, he was all over the field and made a key strip sack on the goal line to thwart the Eagles' opening drive of the game.
3. The BDS defense was impressive. Led by safeties Mick and Kleinschmidt, they stymied the Southern passing game all night. Southern junior Carson Borzekofski had a bit of a tough night, but throws a good ball and can make big plays in the running game.
Photos: Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2020 class
These are the basketball and football players from Nebraska in the 2020 class who have at least one Division I scholarship offer. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by sending an email to mike.sautter@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.