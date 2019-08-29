The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features preseason Class A No. 8 Omaha North traveling to No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

The two teams met on the opening night last season, and the Junior Jays won 12-7.

"Two very good programs that their kids will play their tails off," Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. "It is a great opener for Class A, and we look forward to the opportunity of playing Creighton Prep."

The two teams have stars in the skill positions with Prep featuring senior receiver/safety Mason Armstead, who is uncommitted but has FCS scholarship offers from Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale and Youngstown State.

"It should be a great game," Prep coach Tim Johnk said. "We will have to be ready for North's intensity and physicality. It is a great opening game to see where your strength and weaknesses lie."

One of the strengths for the Vikings is the defensive backfield led by North Dakota State commit and senior Marques Sigle.

The key matchup will be on the lines. Prep lost star linemen Ryan Bena and Trendell Dawkins from last season's team, but it still has depth in the trenches. North will likely play standout junior lineman Hunter Push on both sides of the ball.

And a heads up for those attending the game: The west parking lot is still under construction at Burke Stadium. Fans will need to park in the east lot or on the streets in the neighborhoods around the stadium. 

Mike is a prep recruiting specialist for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MikeSautterOWH. Phone: 402-444-1335.

