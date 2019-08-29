The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features preseason Class A No. 8 Omaha North traveling to No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The two teams met on the opening night last season, and the Junior Jays won 12-7.
"Two very good programs that their kids will play their tails off," Omaha North coach Larry Martin said. "It is a great opener for Class A, and we look forward to the opportunity of playing Creighton Prep."
The two teams have stars in the skill positions with Prep featuring senior receiver/safety Mason Armstead, who is uncommitted but has FCS scholarship offers from Dartmouth, Harvard, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Stetson, Yale and Youngstown State.
"It should be a great game," Prep coach Tim Johnk said. "We will have to be ready for North's intensity and physicality. It is a great opening game to see where your strength and weaknesses lie."
One of the strengths for the Vikings is the defensive backfield led by North Dakota State commit and senior Marques Sigle.
The key matchup will be on the lines. Prep lost star linemen Ryan Bena and Trendell Dawkins from last season's team, but it still has depth in the trenches. North will likely play standout junior lineman Hunter Push on both sides of the ball.
And a heads up for those attending the game: The west parking lot is still under construction at Burke Stadium. Fans will need to park in the east lot or on the streets in the neighborhoods around the stadium.
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.
1 of 14
2019
Standing from left: Logan Jones, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Zavier Betts, Bellevue West. Sitting/crouching from left: Isaac Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Jay Ducker, Bellevue West; Blaise Gunnerson, Kuemper Catholic.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Clockwise from top left: Garrett Snodgrass, York; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff.
From left: Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian; Gavin Rush, Aurora; Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood; Jacob Matthew, Millard North; Noah Fant, Omaha South; Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Adam Holtorf, Seward; Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg; C.J. Johnson, Bellevue West; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Michael Decker, Omaha North; DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
From left: Jerald Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Luke Gifford, Lincoln Southeast; Mick Stoltenberg, Gretna; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Easton Stick, Omaha Creighton Prep; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Casey Sayles, Omaha North (left) and Nick DeLuca, Millard North. Not pictured: Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Minter Jr., Lincoln North Star; Jake Schlager, McCook.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Top from left: Tavarius Bender, Lincoln Southwest; Mike Shoff, Cambridge; Sam Cotton, Lincoln Southeast. Bottom from left: Jake Schany, Blair; Drew Ott, Giltner; Michael Malloy, Sioux City Heelan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Clockwise from top left: Ryne Reeves, Crete; Daniel Davie, Beatrice; Zach Sterup, Hastings St. Cecillia; Quentin Urban, Millard South; Cole Fisher, Millard North; Ted Lampkin, Omaha Central.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
From left: Matt Hoch, Harlan; Tyler Evans, Waverly; Ronald Coleman Jr., Omaha North; Antaries Daniels, Omaha Northwest; Andrew Rodriguez, Aurora; Brandon Scherff, Denison-Schleswig.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Standing from left: Jon Lechner, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brandon Wegher, Sioux City Heelan; Tyrone Sellers, McCook; Cole Pensick, Lincoln Northeast. Kneeling from left: Vondrae Tostenson, Millard South; C.J. Zimmerer, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Dan Hoch, Harlan; Collins Okafor, Omaha Westside; Baker Steinkuhler, Lincoln Southwest; Sean Fisher, Millard North; John Levorson, Crete; Trevor Robinson, Elkhorn.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Clockwise from top left: Kyle Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Harland Gunn, Omaha Central; Noah Keller, Kearney; Phillip Bates, Omaha North; Niles Paul, Omaha North; Jared Crick, Cozad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.