The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Eight Man-1 No. 8 BDS (3-0) travelling to Southern (3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Wymore, Nebraska.
The two teams met once last season with BDS winning 56-12.
"We are excited to be 3-0 but are well aware of the challenge ahead of us with BDS as we start district play," Southern coach Kane Hookstra said. "BDS will be our toughest test to date. They have a great program and coaching staff that have established themselves as a perennial powerhouse."
Hookstra noted BDS' size and physicality as the biggest challenge it presents.
"They want to run over you and continue it for four quarters on offense," he said. "They have some unique formations that are deceptive and will keep our defense on their toes. On defense they use that physical brand of football to be disruptive in the backfield. If we can maintain our blocks and create running lanes, we feel like we have some talented runners that can be effective. Likewise if we can sustain blocks and give our quarterback time, we can get our passing game going. All of those are big ifs."
BDS is led by senior quarterback Dylan Domeier and junior utility back Aaron Mick. Doemeier is averaging 107 yards per game rushing and has thrown for 332 yards and five touchdowns. Mick leads the team with 153 yards receiving and is second on the team in rushing with 259 yards. Both have five total touchdowns.
"We have great unity," BDS co-head coach Mark Rotter said. "We have stuck together in these games where things easily could have come apart. We have kept our composure when dealing with adversity."
Last year was Southern's first playing Eight-Man football. Hookstra knows his team struggled at times with the adjustment.
"We took some lumps along the way, including some from BDS," Hookstra said. "However, we feel like we learned a lot from year one and want to prove that we can rise to the challenge of playing with one of the top dogs."
Southern has a talented group of 11 seniors. Senior captains Nic Zito and Braden Klover are the tone-setters on both sides of the ball. Klover is the team's leading rusher with 345 yards and six touchdowns. Junior quarterback Carson Borzekofski is more of a passer than a runner in the Raiders' offense. Borzekofski has thrown for 303 yards and five touchdowns.
