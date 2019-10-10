The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-2 No. 6 Fremont Bergan (6-0) traveling to C-2 No. 4 Oakland-Craig (6-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Oakland, Nebraska.
The two teams met once last season with Oakland-Craig winning 26-20.
"We are really looking forward to such a big challenge this week," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "Oakland-Craig is a tremendous program, with great kids who are extremely well coached."
The game will be a battle between Bergan's high-powered offense and Oakland-Craig's stout defense. Through six games, Oakland-Craig has given up 39 total points, including three shutout wins. Offensively, Bergan is scoring 29.5 points per game.
"They average about 55 points per game and allow less than 7 points per game, so it’s a tall task in front of us," Mruz said. "It will be a nice measuring stick game for us to see where we are at as a team right now."
Bergan is led by quarterback Jake Ridder. The senior has thrown for 866 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and eight touchdowns. Bergan senior running back Ethan Villwok has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games. He is the team's leader in rushing with 512 yards and five touchdowns. Versatile sophomore Koa McIntyre is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. McIntyre has 109 rushing yards, 120 receiving and four total touchdowns.
"This is your typical Bergan team. They have great speed at every one of their skill positions," Oakland-Craig coach Joe Anderson said. "If we are not assignment sound, they have the weapons to hit a bunch of big plays. This will be a great test for our football team to see where we are at. Our varsity guys have not played much after halftime this year, so we have to be ready to battle for all four quarters."
Oakland-Craig has their own firepower on offense. Senior quarterback Colten Thomsen has been accurate this season. He has complete nearly 70% of his passes for 737 yards and 10 touchdowns with only one interception. Four running backs have rushed for over 200 yards, including junior Jaron Meyer, who is the team's leading rusher with 393 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Ian Lundquist is second on the team in rushing with 330 yards and leads the team with 11 rushing touchdowns. Sophomore Tavis Uhing has 260 yards on the ground and junior Coulter Thiele has 254 rushing yards. Thiele is the team's leading receiver with 271 yards and five touchdown receptions.
"We’ve improved quite a bit from Week 1, but haven’t come close to reaching our potential," Mruz said. "We are still relatively young, inexperienced, and untested, but I’m excited to see how our team handles a championship-caliber opponent in some tough conditions. Our guys will need to be locked in every snap for four quarters, because we sure as heck know that Oakland-Craig will be.”
