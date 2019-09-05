The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt traveling to No. 5 Omaha Roncalli. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Omaha Roncalli.
Skip dinner and arrive early so you can enjoy the Roncalli concession stand, which has one of the best menus in the state.
The two teams last met in Week Two last season, and the SkyHawks won 33-13.
"Whenever you play a team like Skutt you have to be physical and fundamentally sound or they will exploit you immediately," Roncalli coach Tim Kassing said. "I think we have a good game plan and and a good team going into Friday night. Our guys will be ready."
The two teams have star quarterbacks who play both ways.
Skutt senior Tyson Gordon threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and added 95 rushing yards and two scores in the SkyHawks’ 49-28 win over Bennington last week. Gordon, a North Dakota State commit, also plays safety and is the SkyHawks' kicker and punter.
Roncalli senior Jack Dotzler led the Pride to a 42-7 win over Omaha Gross last week. He passed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, adding two more scores on the ground.
Stopping the Skutt running game led by Gordon and Grant Diesing will be key for Roncalli. The Pride defense held Gross to minus-45 yards rushing a week ago.
A key matchup will be how the Roncalli offensive and defensive lines hold up against the size, skill and experience of the SkyHawks. Northern Iowa commit Blake Anderson (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is a two-way player. Starting center Blake Brummer is 6-2, 260, and offensive guard Ryne Emanuel is 6-2, 225.
Roncalli junior Nolan Gorczyca had a strong offseason and garnered some recruiting attention. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Gorczyca will be challenged at right tackle while playing some along the defensive line. At left tackle for the Pride is 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior Jeff Needham, a two-way player who will need to have a big night to stop the Skutt rushing attack.
Both teams have athletic linebackers. Skutt is led by senior middle linebacker Gunner Ott, who was the Skyhawks' second leading tackler in 2018. Ott is joined by seniors Seth Johnson and Max Brinker.
Roncalli's second level on defense may not be as big as Skutt's, but they make up for it with speed and quickness. TJ Hamilton was the team's leading tackler in 2018. The Pride will look for Hamilton, senior Shane Orr and senior Ryan Fenoglio to make big plays in attempting to stop Skutt's potent rushing attack.
