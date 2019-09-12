Aurora-Wahoo

Aurora vs. Wahoo was chosen as the Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week.

The Pinnacle Bank Game of the Week features Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo versus No. 4 Aurora. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Wahoo.

The two teams met twice last season, and Aurora won both games — 55-21 in the regular season and 35-10 in the playoffs.

"Aurora is always a difficult team to prepare for," Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. "Coach (Kyle) Peterson does a tremendous job with playing to the strengths of their athletes."

The Huskies enter Friday's game at 1-1 and had a nice 45-10 win over Kearney Catholic last week. It looks as though the Huskies have relied more on the running game led by senior running back Kaleb Moural and senior quarterback Trevor Dvorak.

"Last year they had a very dynamic passing attack with the QB and the receiving corps that they had," Fox said. "This year they look a little different offensively. They have a very good running back and QB, as well as a big offensive line.

"So they are more of a running threat this year than what we saw last year. Defensively they are always aggressive and very fast to the football. This will be our most difficult test so far this season and if we don't play well in all three phases we will struggle with a very good opponent coming to town on Friday."

Wahoo is led offensively by senior running back Trevin Luben, who set a single-season school record in 2018 when he led C-1 in rushing with 2,215 yards. Luben has a good chance to improve on those numbers this season behind an experienced offensive line led by seniors Kole Bordovsky (6-0, 190), Brandon Swahn (6-0, 200), Callan Phillips (6-0, 230) and Gunnar Vanek (6-3, 245)​. Senior quarterback Thomas Waido is off to a hot start and has the Huskies' full attention.

"Wahoo is a really well-coached football team," Peterson said. "They are really solid defensively at all levels. Big and physical with their front seven and really athletic in the secondary.

"Offensively, they are more diverse than a year ago. They are exceptionally talented at tailback (Luben), and their offensive line is really good, but what makes them better offensively this year is the QB play. Their QB is playing with great confidence and is distributing the ball to three or four kids pretty efficiently, not allowing you to key on just one kid. We have great respect for the Wahoo program. We will have to play really well to be in the game."

