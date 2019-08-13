Each year, The World-Herald names its Super Six, a collection of the best prep football players in Nebraska and western Iowa. The Super Six identifies players who also project to the collegiate level. The 2019 edition will be released Sunday.
Take a look at the college careers of the Super Six classes of the past five years.
* * *
2014
Tanner Borchardt, Gothenburg, Nebraska: Finished his final season with Husker basketball, where he played in all 36 games and started 17. He led the Huskers in field goal percentage (.608).
Michael Decker, Omaha North, Nebraska: Saw action in six games in the 2017 season — starting five at center — before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He announced his retirement from football in May 2018.
Adam Holtorf, Seward, Kansas State: Started 12 games at center for Kansas State. He is on the 2019 Rimington Trophy watch list.
CJ Johnson, Bellevue West, Wyoming: Missed 2018 season after suffering a knee injury at the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. He participated in spring camp and is expected to see playing time at wide receiver.
DaiShon Neal, Omaha Central, Nebraska: Appeared the first seven games on the defensive line for the Huskers last season before missing the final five due to injury. He will compete for playing time on the D-line, but will likely contribute on special teams.
Calvin Strong, Omaha North, Iowa Western: Didn’t play in a game during two years at South Dakota, then signed with Iowa Western but no longer appears on the Reivers' roster.
2015
Jared Bubak, Lincoln Christian, Arizona State: Saw the field for the first time, playing in 10 games. He will likely contribute on special teams and possibly at tight end.
Noah Fant, Omaha South, Iowa: Was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. In his final season with the Hawkeyes, he played in 12 of 13 games and had 39 receptions for 519 yards and seven touchdowns. His 19 career touchdown receptions are the most of any Iowa tight end. His 2018 honors include first-team All-Big Ten, third-team All-America and John Mackey Award semifinalist.
Nick Lenners, Lincoln Southwest, Kansas State: Started in the season opener, but suffered a season-ending injury. He participated in spring practice but in a limited contact jersey.
Jacob Matthew, Millard North, South Dakota: Saw action in every game in 2018, mainly on special teams. He is currently listed as a linebacker on the Coyotes' roster.
Gavin Rush, Aurora, Wyoming: Played in one game last season. He will miss the 2019 season due to injury.
Ben Stille, Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska: Started in 11 games at defensive end for the Huskers, played in 12. His five sacks last season were second only to Luke Gifford.
2016
Austin Allen, Aurora, Nebraska: Spent his first season with the Huskers as a redshirt, and played in all 12 games in 2018. He could make a big impact as a tight end this season.
Patrick Arnold, Gretna, Wyoming: Started in the first four games before an injury ended his 2018 season. He is expected to see action in 2019.
Jaylin Bradley, Bellevue West, Nebraska: Appeared in seven games as a true freshman for the Huskers in 2017, but redshirted last season. This upcoming season Bradley will compete for playing time at running back.
Tyler Ciurej, Bellevue West, South Dakota: Started 21 consecutive games at center between his freshman and sophomore seasons. He opted to leave the Coyotes before spring camp.
Brett Kitrell, Ashland-Greenwood, Ohio: Appeared in nine games for Ohio as an offensive lineman last season and will potentially see action in 2019.
Noah Vedral, Wahoo Neumann, Nebraska: Following Scott Frost from Central Florida back to Nebraska, Vedral had to sit out most of the 2018 season until the NCAA issued a waiver. He played in one game and preserved his redshirt season. This season he will compete for the backup quarterback job.
2017
Moses Bryant, Elkhorn South, Nebraska: Redshirted with the Huskers last season as he made the switch to defensive back. This season he has switched back to running back, where he will compete for playing time.
Trevor Downing, Creston, Iowa State: Earned a redshirt and played in two games last season. He is listed as a redshirt freshman for the Cyclones' offensive line.
Cameron Jurgens, Beatrice, Nebraska: Redshirted and appeared in only one game before a season-ending injury. Jurgens participated in spring ball and is a contender for the starting center job. While he is on the roster, his injury status remains unknown as coach Scott Frost does not comment on player injuries.
Masry Mapieu, York, Louisiana Lafayette: Played in 10 games last season. He is listed as a defensive lineman on the Ragin' Cajuns' roster.
Zach Schlager, McCook, Colorado State: Saw action in three games and redshirted in 2018. Schlager announced he was transferring from Colorado State on Aug. 13.
Bryson Williams, Lincoln Southeast, Wisconsin: Played in 13 games — started three — for the Badgers as a true freshman. He is listed at nose tackle on the Badgers' 2019 roster.
2018
Max Duggan, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, TCU: The Iowa Gatorade player of the year enrolled at TCU in January. As a true freshman, he will compete for the starting quarterback job for the Horned Frogs.
Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke, Nebraska: The Nebraska Gatorade player of the year enrolled at NU for the spring semester. He suffered a shoulder injury during spring practice, but the linebacker is expected to return and see playing time, possibly redshirt, this season.
Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke, Nebraska: Enrolled early but sat out the Huskers' spring camp due to an offseason injury. He is listed as a tight end on the Huskers' roster and will likely see the field when he is fully healthy.
Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff, Nebraska: Participated in spring ball for the Huskers. Nebraska has him listed as an outside linebacker.
Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic, Nebraska: Listed as an offensive lineman on the Huskers' roster. He may see playing time this fall.
Garrett Snodgrass, York, Nebraska: While he played multiple positions at York, Snodgrass is listed as an inside linebacker on the Huskers' roster. At a depth-challenged position, he may see early playing time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.