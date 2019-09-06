Top-ranked Omaha Skutt was taken to the fourth quarter by Omaha Roncalli for the first time in 16 years, but the SkyHawks held on for a 42-34 victory at Roncalli’s Rummel Field.
A standing room only crowd watched Roncalli twice have the ball while trailing by eight points. The first chance was a three-and-out and the second ended that way, too, after a long pass play was negated by penalty.
Jack Dotzler ran for two touchdowns and passed for two for No. 5 Roncalli. Tyson Gordon threw for two and ran for one for Skutt, which won its 15th game in a row.
