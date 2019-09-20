Top-ranked Bellevue West maintains control from the start in win over No. 4 Elkhorn South

Top-ranked Bellevue West maintained its undefeated record with a win over No. 4 Elkhorn South on Friday.

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Jay Ducker scored three touchdowns Friday night as No. 1 Bellevue West defeated No. 4 Elkhorn South 36-13.

West led 29-7 at halftime.

