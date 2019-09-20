Top-ranked Bellevue West maintains control from the start in win over No. 4 Elkhorn South

Jay Ducker scored three touchdowns Friday night as No. 1 Bellevue West defeated No. 4 Elkhorn South 36-13.
West led 29-7 at halftime.
Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman with his @pinnbank post game comments following the T-Birds 36-13 win over Elkhorn South. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/qTcOZB0c8c— MikeSautterOWH (@MikeSautterOWH) September 21, 2019
