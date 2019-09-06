Millard West defeated defending Class A champion Omaha Burke 24-7 on Friday night at Buell Stadium.
The Bulldogs closed to 10-7 early in the fourth quarter on a 34-yard touchdown catch by Xavier Watts. But the Wildcats' Kaedyn Odermann returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score.
Quarterback Tristan Gomes added a short TD run with 1:12 left to cap the win.
The Millard West victory avenged a loss to the Bulldogs in last year's state tournament semifinals.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.