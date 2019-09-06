Millard West

Millard West's Ethan Valencia breaks a tackle by Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Millard West defeated defending Class A champion Omaha Burke 24-7 on Friday night at Buell Stadium.

The Bulldogs closed to 10-7 early in the fourth quarter on a 34-yard touchdown catch by Xavier Watts. But the Wildcats' Kaedyn Odermann returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score.

Quarterback Tristan Gomes added a short TD run with 1:12 left to cap the win.

The Millard West victory avenged a loss to the Bulldogs in last year's state tournament semifinals.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription