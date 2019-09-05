TJ Urban and Antrell Taylor team up to lead Top 10 No. 2 Millard South against Lincoln Pius X

Millard South’s newest playmaker is a sophomore heretofore known best on the wrestling mat.

Antrell Taylor, who was 50-3 and Class A runner-up at 132 pounds as a freshman, zigzagged his way in the first half Thursday night for touchdown pass plays of 43 and 49 yards from TJ Urban that gave the state’s No. 2 team control of what became a 41-3 win over visiting Lincoln Pius X at Buell Stadium.

“He’s pretty special,’’ Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He makes things happen and without Chase (Perchal) for a little while here, we’re going to need that.”

