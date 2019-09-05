TJ Urban and Antrell Taylor team up to lead Top 10 No. 2 Millard South against Lincoln Pius X

Millard South’s newest playmaker is a sophomore heretofore known best on the wrestling mat.
Antrell Taylor, who was 50-3 and Class A runner-up at 132 pounds as a freshman, zigzagged his way in the first half Thursday night for touchdown pass plays of 43 and 49 yards from TJ Urban that gave the state’s No. 2 team control of what became a 41-3 win over visiting Lincoln Pius X at Buell Stadium.
“He’s pretty special,’’ Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He makes things happen and without Chase (Perchal) for a little while here, we’re going to need that.”
The tubas and water for the Millard South marching band sit in the bleachers.
Millard South's Antrell Taylor breaks a tackle from Lincoln Pius X's Isaac Rademacher on a second-quarter touchdown reception.
Lincoln Pius X's Blake Vodicka gets tackled by Millard South's Tate Hinrichs No.34, and Kohl Herbolsheimer, No. 75.
