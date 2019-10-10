Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Oct. 11, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
Class A
Top 10 No. 2 Millard West (6-0) at No. 7 Grand Island (6-0), 7 p.m.: The Islanders have shut out their past three opponents for the first time since 1987. Don’t expect a fourth goose egg. Tristan Gomes led the Wildcats to a double-overtime win last year over Grand Island.
Top 10 No. 6 Omaha Westside (5-1) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South (4-2), 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: Westside won 35-21 at home last year. Cole Payton has blossomed as a run-pass quarterback for the Warriors. Elkhorn South’s losses have been to No. 1 Bellevue West and No. 3 Millard South.
Class B
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (6-0) at No. 3 Waverly (6-0), 7 p.m.: Skutt swept the Vikings in two games last year en route to the Class B title, and its winning streak has grown to 19 games. Waverly running quarterback Mason Nieman, who has accepted a Husker walk-on offer, may have to go to the pass since the SkyHawks have been vulnerable in the secondary. Skutt’s Tyson Gordon is headed to North Dakota State.
Class C-1
No. 7 Wahoo Neumann (5-1) at No. 1 Wahoo (6-0), 7 p.m.: Only a failed 2-point conversion by Neumann in a 34-33 loss to Columbus Scotus prevents this from being another matchup of undefeateds. Neumann must break through a Warrior defense that has allowed 20 points in six games.
Class C-2
No. 6 Fremont Bergan (6-0) at No. 4 Oakland-Craig (6-0), 7 p.m.: Both teams are the Knights, a broadcaster’s nightmare. Oakland-Craig beat Bergan last year. Oakland-Craig has the most prolific offense in 11-man, averaging 53.5 points a game.
