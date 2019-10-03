Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Oct. 4, as published in The World-Herald.

* * *

Class A

Top 10 No. 9 Kearney (4-1) vs. No. 2 Millard West (5-0), 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium: The Bearcats have run off four straight wins against unranked opponents since an agonizing 32-31 loss to No. 8 Grand Island. It’s a big test for running back Miko Maessner and Co., though receiver Seth Stroh may be ready for the first time in four weeks. Millard West is winning with defense, allowing eight points a game.

No. 3 Millard South (4-1) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (4-1), 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: Last year’s game was a dandy, with Millard South needing a goal-line stand for a 28-21 win. Both teams are heading into the teeth of their schedules.

Class B

No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (5-0) at No. 3 Omaha Roncalli (3-2), 7 p.m.: Roncalli outscored the Knights 99-37 in two wins last year and the Crimson Pride are the first ranked team on their schedule this year.

York (2-3) at No. 6 Hastings (4-1), 7 p.m.: York is having offensive struggles, as shown in a 19-16 home loss to Beatrice (2-3), but will be the best competition for the resurgent Tigers since Scottsbluff beat them 47-12 Sept. 6.

Class C-1

No. 10 Columbus Scotus (4-1) at No. 5 Wahoo Neumann (5-0), 7 p.m.: Tyler Palmer and the Shamrocks beat Neumann 21-19 last year, a bright spot in a four-win season that they’ve already attained this year. Cav running back David Lilly has been good for 100-yard, three-TD games all season.

