Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Oct. 4, as published in The World-Herald.
Class A Top 10 No. 9 Kearney (4-1) vs. No. 2 Millard West (5-0), 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium: The Bearcats have run off four straight wins against unranked opponents since an agonizing 32-31 loss to No. 8 Grand Island. It’s a big test for running back Miko Maessner and Co., though receiver Seth Stroh may be ready for the first time in four weeks. Millard West is winning with defense, allowing eight points a game.
No. 3 Millard South (4-1) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (4-1), 7 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: Last year’s game was a dandy, with Millard South needing a goal-line stand for a 28-21 win. Both teams are heading into the teeth of their schedules. Class B
No. 9 Elkhorn Mount Michael (5-0) at No. 3 Omaha Roncalli (3-2), 7 p.m.: Roncalli outscored the Knights 99-37 in two wins last year and the Crimson Pride are the first ranked team on their schedule this year. York (2-3) at No. 6 Hastings (4-1), 7 p.m.: York is having offensive struggles, as shown in a 19-16 home loss to Beatrice (2-3), but will be the best competition for the resurgent Tigers since Scottsbluff beat them 47-12 Sept. 6. Class C-1 No. 10 Columbus Scotus (4-1) at No. 5 Wahoo Neumann (5-0), 7 p.m.: Tyler Palmer and the Shamrocks beat Neumann 21-19 last year, a bright spot in a four-win season that they’ve already attained this year. Cav running back David Lilly has been good for 100-yard, three-TD games all season.
Close
Omaha Burke defeated Grand Island 24-20 to cap an undefeated season and win the Bulldogs' first Class A state football championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27 Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7 Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT) Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30 Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
Omaha North defeated Kearney 27-20 in 2017 to cap a 12-1 season and win the Vikings' third Class A title in the past five seasons.
Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0 Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6 Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
Led by future Husker Jaylin Bradley's five touchdowns, Bellevue West defeated Omaha North 43-6 to win the 2016 Class A title.
Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32 Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22 Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0 Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
Millard North defeated Millard West 21-14 to win the 2015 Class A title and earn the Mustangs their fifth championship since 2003.
Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7 Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30 Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
Omaha North won back-to-back titles by defeating Omaha Creighton Prep 41-0 in the 2014 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10 Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
Omaha North defeated Omaha Westside 23-21 to win the 2013 Class A title.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0 Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21 Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
Millard North defeated Omaha North 17-14 to win the 2012 Class A championship and cap an undefeated season.
Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14 Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
In 2011, Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Burke 21-9 to win the Class A championship. The Knights claimed their first title since 2002.
Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14 Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
Millard North defeated Millard South 28-20 to win the 2010 Class A title.
Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14 Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30 Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
Millard South's Tyler Harris his onside kickoff return for a touchdown in the Patriots' 45-17 win over Millard West in the 2009 Class A championship.
Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21 Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18 Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28 Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
Millard West celebrates defeating Millard South 21-8 to win the 2008 Class A title.
Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14 Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10 Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21 Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
Omaha Central coach Jay Ball celebrates the Eagles' 26-21 win over Millard North in the 2007 Class A championship.
Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0 Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30 Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
Kearney's EJ Gannon celebrates with fans after winning the 2006 state title against Omaha Westside, 41-21.
Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14 Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7 Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8 Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
Millard North huddles around the trophy after defeating Lincoln Southwest 35-14 to win the 2005 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13 Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
Omaha Creighton Prep coach Tom Jaworski cheers after defeating Millard North 21-7 to win the 2004 Class A title.
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13 Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6 Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6 Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
Omaha Burke defeated Grand Island 24-20 to cap an undefeated season and win the Bulldogs' first Class A state football championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27 Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7 Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT) Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30 Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
Omaha North defeated Kearney 27-20 in 2017 to cap a 12-1 season and win the Vikings' third Class A title in the past five seasons.
Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0 Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6 Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
Led by future Husker Jaylin Bradley's five touchdowns, Bellevue West defeated Omaha North 43-6 to win the 2016 Class A title.
Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32 Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22 Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0 Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
Millard North defeated Millard West 21-14 to win the 2015 Class A title and earn the Mustangs their fifth championship since 2003.
Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7 Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30 Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
Omaha North won back-to-back titles by defeating Omaha Creighton Prep 41-0 in the 2014 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10 Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
Omaha North defeated Omaha Westside 23-21 to win the 2013 Class A title.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0 Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21 Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
Millard North defeated Omaha North 17-14 to win the 2012 Class A championship and cap an undefeated season.
Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14 Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
In 2011, Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Burke 21-9 to win the Class A championship. The Knights claimed their first title since 2002.
Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14 Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
Millard North defeated Millard South 28-20 to win the 2010 Class A title.
Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14 Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30 Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
Millard South's Tyler Harris his onside kickoff return for a touchdown in the Patriots' 45-17 win over Millard West in the 2009 Class A championship.
Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21 Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18 Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28 Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
Millard West celebrates defeating Millard South 21-8 to win the 2008 Class A title.
Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14 Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10 Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21 Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
Omaha Central coach Jay Ball celebrates the Eagles' 26-21 win over Millard North in the 2007 Class A championship.
Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0 Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30 Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
Kearney's EJ Gannon celebrates with fans after winning the 2006 state title against Omaha Westside, 41-21.
Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14 Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7 Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8 Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
Millard North huddles around the trophy after defeating Lincoln Southwest 35-14 to win the 2005 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13 Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
Omaha Creighton Prep coach Tom Jaworski cheers after defeating Millard North 21-7 to win the 2004 Class A title.
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13 Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6 Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6 Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.