Nebraska high school football games to watch for Friday, Sept. 27, as published in The World-Herald.
* * *
Class A
No. 9 Omaha Creighton Prep (4-0) at No. 7 Omaha Westside (3-1), 7 p.m.: Prep is batting 1.000 in close games (three) and Westside .000 (one). What happens if this rivalry game comes down to the final minutes? Westside won 37-2 last year and appears capable of scoring that much again.
No. 5 Omaha Burke (3-1) at Elkhorn (3-1), 7 p.m.: The host Antlers have won three straight since an opening loss to rival Elkhorn South. Burke got a gift win from Omaha North last week, otherwise its record would be .500. Elkhorn must disrupt the Reid Burke-to-Xavier Watts connection for the Bulldogs.
No. 4 Elkhorn South (3-1) at Columbus (3-1), 7 p.m.: Columbus starts a four-game stretch against ranked teams (all but one game is at home) by playing the Storm after they lost at top-ranked Bellevue West 36-13 last week.
Class B
No. 3 Waverly (4-0) at Norris (3-1), 7 p.m.: The Vikings’ running game is rolling over opponents, going for 621 yards two weeks ago against Omaha Roncalli. Norris’ loss was by 10 to Bennington, which Waverly beat by 14.
Class C-1
No. 9 Wayne (3-1) at No. 2 Pierce (4-0), 7 p.m.: Wayne’s three-game winning streak has followed a 47-0 opening loss to No. 1 Wahoo. How the Blue Devils fare against Pierce could impact the top of the ratings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.