Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week two of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type).

Thursday Class A

Lincoln Pius X at Millard South KXVO (Cox 11, Prime 15); Radio: KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha); NEPrepZone.com

Eight Man

Sutherland at Paxton KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Six Man

South Platte at Eustis-Farnam

Wilcox-Hildreth at Deshler

Friday Class A

Bellevue West at Bellevue East

Columbus at North Platte KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)

Elkhorn at Norfolk

Fremont at Omaha Benson KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Gretna at Papillion-La Vista South

Kearney at Lincoln North Star  At Beechner; KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4:30 At Seacrest

Lincoln High at Grand Island KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8 At Seacrest; KNTK (93.7), KLMS (1480/101.5)

Millard North vs. Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium

Omaha Bryan at Omaha South

Omaha Burke vs. Millard West  At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Central

Omaha Northwest vs. Omaha North At Kinnick

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Westside Cox 1013

Class B

Chadron at Alliance KCSR (610, Chadron), KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Elkhorn Mt. Michael vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan)

Gering at Seward KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)

Lexington at Schuyler KAMI (1580, 92.7, 100.1, Cozad)

McCook at Grand Island NW KICX (96.1), KSWN (93.9), McCook; KSYZ (107.7, G.I.), KKJK (103.1, Ravenna)

Norris at Crete

Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli

Plattsmouth at Beatrice KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Ralston at South Sioux City

Scottsbluff at Hastings KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KHAS (1230, Hastings)

Waverly at Bennington

York at Blair KOOL (103.5, 1370), York; KBLR (97.3, Blair)

Class C-1

Adams Central at Milford

Arlington at Pierce

Ashland-Greenwood at Platteview

Auburn at Fort Calhoun KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Beloit (Kan.) at Fairbury

Boys Town at West Point-Beemer

Central City at Columbus Scotus

Douglas County West at Columbus Lakeview

Falls City at Raymond Central KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Fillmore Central at Holdrege KUVR (1380, Holdrege)

Gothenburg at Cozad KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Kearney Catholic at Aurora KXPN (1460, Kearney), KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia

Lincoln Lutheran at Wahoo Neumann

Logan View/SS at North Bend

Minden at Broken Bow KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent)

Ogallala at Valentine KOGA (930, Ogallala), KVSH (940, Valentine)

O’Neill at Wayne KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill), KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Ord at Boone Central KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)

Sidney at Gordon-Rushville KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney), KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)

Wahoo at Nebraska City

Class C-2

Bridgeport at Wood River, 5 KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Centennial at Malcolm

Centura at Doniphan-Trumbull

Conestoga at Yutan

Crofton at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

David City at Syracuse

Freeman at Hastings St. Cecilia KICS (1550, Hastings)

Grand Island CC at Superior KRGI (1430, 105.5, G.I.), KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Hartington CC at Oakland-Craig TV: NCN North

Hershey at Gibbon

Johnson County at Louisville

Mitchell at Goshen, Wyo.

Norfolk Catholic at David City Aquinas TV: NCN South; KVSS (102.7, Omaha), KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

North Platte St. Patrick’s at Chase County KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte), KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Ponca at BRLD

Shelby-Rising City at Sandy Creek

Southern Valley at St. Paul KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Stanton at Tekamah-Herman KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

Twin River at Battle Creek

Wilber-Clatonia at Sutton

Eight Man

Northern Valley (Kan.) at Alma

Anselmo-Merna at Mullen KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Ansley-Litchfield at North Central

Arapahoe at Elm Creek

Arcadia-Loup City at Shelton

Bayard at Garden County

BDS at Elmwood-Murdock

Bertrand at Amherst

Bloomfield at O’Neill SM

Boyd County at Stuart KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Burwell at West Holt KING (103.9, Ord)

Creighton at Clearwater-Orchard KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

CWCE at Wausa

Diller-Odell at Blue Hill

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Waun.-Palisade, 7:30 KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Elgin/Pope John at Winside

E-M/Friend at Palmyra KTMX (104.9, York)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lawrence-Nelson KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Fullerton at Osceola/High Plains KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Giltner at Central Valley

Hemingford at South Loup, 6 KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Hitchcock County at Atwood (Kan.)

Howells-Dodge vs. West Point GACC At Beemer City Park; KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Johnson-Brock at Mead

Leyton/Banner County at Morrill

Lincoln Parkview at Omaha Christian

Madison at Omaha Nation

Medicine Valley at Elwood

Meridian at Humboldt-TRS

Nebraska Christian at Nebraska Lutheran

Nebraska City Lourdes at Tri County KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Neligh-Oakdale at Ainsworth KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Niobrara/Verdigre at Hartington-Newcastle

Norfolk Lutheran at Winnebago

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs

Overton at Kenesaw KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Palmer at Cross County

Pleasanton at Axtell KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Randolph at Plainview, 2:30 KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Ravenna at Cambridge KZMC (102.1, McCook)

Riverside at Twin Loup

Sandhills/Thedford at Loomis

Southern at Pawnee City

Southwest at Perkins County

Weeping Water at Heartland

Wisner-Pilger vs. East Butler (at Dwight)

Wynot at Humphrey St. Francis

Six Man

Cody-Kilgore at Arthur County, 2 MT

Crawford at Potter-Dix

Creek Valley at Hay Springs KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Grand Island Heartland Lutheran at Spalding Academy

Harvard at Sumner-EM

Humphrey/LHF at McCool Junction

Hyannis at Sandhills Valley

Lewiston at Red Cloud, 3

Maywood-HC at Silver Lake KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Santee at Hampton

Sioux County at Lingle, Wyo., 6

St. Edward at Dorchester, 3:30

Walthill at Sterling

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

