Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week one of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type).

Thursday

Class A

Gretna at Millard South

Omaha Burke vs. Lincoln Southeast

At Seacrest

»Radio: KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-LV South

»TV: KXVO, NEPrepZone.com

Eight Man

Bloomfield at Winside

Boyd County at O’Neill SM

»Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Elgin/Pope John at Elkhorn Valley

»TV: NCN North

Riverside vs. Central Valley

At Wolbach

»Radio: KING (103.9, Ord)

Six Man

Arthur County at Hyannis

Twin Loup at Anselmo-Merna

»Radio: KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Friday

Class A

Bellevue East at Omaha Westside

Bellevue West at Lincoln High

Elkhorn South at Elkhorn

Grand Island at Kearney

»TV: NCN South. Radio: KRGI (99.7, Grand Island), KGFW (1340, Kearney), KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island)

Lincoln East at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Southwest

At Seacrest

»Radio: KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Lincoln Northeast at Fremont

»Radio: KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Millard North at Millard West

At Buell

»TV: Cox 1013; Radio: KOTK (94.5, 1420)

Norfolk at Columbus

»Radio: KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

North Platte at Scottsbluff

»Radio: KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte), KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare)

Omaha Benson at Omaha Central

Omaha North vs. Creighton Prep

At Burke

Omaha South at Omaha Northwest

South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan

Class B

Alliance at York

»Radio: KCOW (1400, Alliance), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Beatrice at Norris

»Radio: KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Bennington at Omaha Skutt

Blair at Plattsmouth

»Radio: KBLR (97.3, Blair)

Crete at Lexington

»Radio: KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Elkhorn MM at Ralston

Grand Island NW at Gering

»Radio: KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KNEB (960, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)

Hastings at McCook

»Radio: KHAS (1230, Hastings), KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook)

Omaha Gross at Omaha Roncalli

»Radio: KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Schuyler at Nebraska City

Seward at Waverly

Class C-1

Aurora at Adams Central

»Radio: KRGY (97.3, Aurora), KICS (1550, Hastings)

Boone Central at O’Neill

»Radio: KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill)

Bridgeport at Sidney

»Radio: KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport), KSID (1340, Sidney)

Broken Bow at Kearney Catholic, 7:30

»Radio: KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Chase County at Gothenburg

»Radio: KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Columbus Lakeview at Fillmore Central

Columbus Scotus at David City Aquinas

»Radio: KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Cozad at Ord

»Radio: KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KRVN (880, 106.9, 98.5, Lexington)

Fairbury at Auburn

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Gibbon at Minden

»Radio: KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Gordon-Rushville at Chadron

»Radio: KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore), KCSR (610, Chadron)

Holdrege at Ogallala

»Radio: KUVR (1380, Holdrege), KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Milford at Falls City

Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran

Pierce at Norfolk Catholic

»Radio: KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Platteview at Lincoln Christian

Raymond Central at Douglas County West

St. Paul at Central City

»Radio: KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Valentine at Mitchell

»Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine)

Wahoo Neumann at Boys Town

Wayne at Wahoo

»Radio: KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

West Point-Beemer at Arlington

»Radio: KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Class C-2

Battle Creek at Shelby-Rising City

»Radio: KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

BRLD at Hartington CC

David City at Stanton

Fremont Bergan at Logan View/SS

»Radio: KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Hastings St. Cecilia at Hershey

Louisville at Conestoga

Malcolm at Grand Island CC

»Radio: KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

North Bend at Johnson County

Oakland-Craig at Crofton

Superior at Wilber-Clatonia

Sutton at North Platte SP

»Radio: KODY (1240, 106.1, North Platte)

Syracuse at Centennial

Tekamah-Herman at Ponca

Twin River at Centura

Wood River at Doniphan-Trumbull

Yutan at Freeman

Eight Man

Alma at Bertrand, 3

Amherst at Ravenna

Axtell at Loomis

Bayard at Leyton/BC

Blue Hill at Meridian

Cedar Bluffs at Allen

Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge

»Radio: KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Clearwater-Orchard at Neligh-Oakdale, 7:30

Creighton at Wakefield

»TV: NCN North. Radio: KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Cross County at Wisner-Pilger

Diller-Odell at Southern

East Butler vs. West Point GACC

At Beemer City Park

Elm Creek at Overton

»Radio: KRVN (93.1, Lexington)

Elmwood-Murdock at Johnson-Brock

»Radio: KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Elwood at Arapahoe

Emerson-Hubbard at Homer

Falls City SH vs. Neb. City Lourdes

At Peru State

»Radio: KTNC (1230, Falls City), KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Fullerton at Arcadia-Loup City

»Radio: KING (103.9, Ord)

Garden County at Kimball

Hartington-Newcastle at CWCE

Heartland at Giltner

»Radio: KTMX (104.9, York)

Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City

»Radio: KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Laurel-CC at Randolph

»Radio: KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Mead at Lincoln Parkview, 4

Morrill at Maxwell

Mullen at Hemingford, 5:30

»Radio: KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Nebraska Lutheran at Palmyra

North Central at Burwell

Omaha Christian at Omaha Brownell Talbot

Omaha Nation at Weeping Water

Osceola/HP at Palmer

Paxton at Brady

»Radio: KXNP (103.5, North Platte), KXNP (103.5, N.P.)

Pender at Winnebago

Perkins County at Dundy County-Stratton

Plainview at Wynot

Pleasanton at Ansley-Litchfield, 7:30

»Radio: KBRY (92.3, Sargent)

Sandhills/Thedford at Ainsworth, 7:30

»Radio: KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Sandy Creek at Southern Valley

South Loup at Sutherland

»Radio: KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Stuart at Niobrara/Verdigre

Thayer Central at Nebraska Christian

Tri County at E-F/Friend

Wauneta-Palisade at Hitchcock County

»Radio: KQHK (103.9, McCook), KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Wausa at Osmond

Six Man

Arthur County at Hyannis

»Radio: KMCX (106.5, Ogallala)

Deshler at Humphrey/LHF

Dorchester at Walthill, 3

Edgemont, S.D. at Crawford

Elba at Sumner-EM

Eustis-Farnam at Creek Valley, 6 MT

Hampton at McCool Junction

Minatare at Sioux County, 1

»Radio: KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs

Red Cloud at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore, 2

»Radio: KVSH (940, Valentine)

Silver Lake at Lewiston, 3

South Platte at Maywood-HC, 3

Spalding Academy at Harvard

Sterling at St. Edward, 3

