Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week six of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold typeLast week: 114 right, 19 wrong, .857. Season: 478-129, .787.

Thursday

Class A

Elkhorn vs. Millard North At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Gretna at Omaha Burke KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15); NEPrepZone.com

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East KNTK (93.7, Lincoln), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)

Eight Man

Burwell at Amherst

CWCE at O’Neill St. Mary’s KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Hemingford at Sutherland, 5 KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Maxwell at Sandhills/Thedford KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Palmer at Fullerton

Twin Loup at Central Valley

Six Man

Eustis-Farnam at Maywood-HC

McCool Junction at Deshler

Sumner-EM at Sandhills Valley KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Friday

Class A

Fremont vs. Papillion-La Vista At PLV Stadium; KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Kearney vs. Millard West At Buell; KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney), KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Lincoln High at North Platte KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N.P.)

Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central

Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East

Millard South vs. Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium

Norfolk at Bellevue West KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Om. Benson vs. Lincoln SW, 4:30 At Seacrest

Omaha Bryan at Grand Island KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

Om. Creighton Prep at Columbus KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Om. Northwest at Om. Westside

Omaha South at Lincoln NE, 8 At Seacrest; KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

Papillion-LV South at Omaha North TV: Cox 1013

Class B

Alliance at McCook KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)

Bennington at South Sioux City

Crete at Seward

Gering at Lexington KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Elkhorn MM at Omaha Roncalli

Grand Island NW at Beatrice TV: NCN South; KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Norris at Plattsmouth

Omaha Skutt at Ralston

Schuyler at Blair KOBM (97.3, Blair)

Scottsbluff at Sidney KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)

Waverly vs. Omaha Gross At Bryan Stadium

York at Hastings KICS (1550, Hastings), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Class C-1

Adams Central at Holdrege KUVR (1380, Holdrege)

Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Boys Town at Platteview

Central City at Grand Island CC KSYZ (107.7, G.I.), KRGI (1430, 105.5, G.I.)

Chadron at Ogallala KCSR (610, Chadron), KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Columbus Lakeview at Pierce

Col. Scotus at Wahoo Neumann

Cozad at Minden KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Fairbury at Milford

Fillmore Central at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Fort Calhoun at Arlington

Gordon-Rushville at Valentine KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore), KVSH (940, Valentine)

Gothenburg at Broken Bow KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)

Kearney Catholic at Sutton KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Lin. Christian at Lin. Lutheran, 7:30  At Nebraska Wesleyan; KFOR (1240, 103.3)

Logan View/SS at Wayne KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Mitchell at Chase County KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Nebraska City at Auburn KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

O’Neill at Ord KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)

Omaha Concordia at DC West

Wahoo at Raymond Central

West Pt.-Beemer at Boone Central

Class C-2

Battle Creek at Ponca

Bridgeport at North Platte SP KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport), KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)

Conestoga at Syracuse

Crofton at Stanton, 6:30 KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

David City at David City Aquinas

Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek

Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Hastings St. Cecilia at Superior KHAS (1230, Hastings), KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Louisville at Oakland-Craig KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Malcolm at Freeman

North Bend at Centennial

St. Paul at Gibbon KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Shelby-Rising City at Twin River KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Tekamah-Herman at BRLD

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County

Wood River at Centura

Yutan at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Eight Man

Ainsworth at Creighton KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Allen at Hartington-Newcastle

Alma at Hitchcock County KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Anselmo-Merna at Bertrand

Ansley-Litchfield at Arcadia-LC KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Bayard at Morrill

Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre

Brady at Wauneta-Palisade

Cedar Bluffs at Pender

Cross County vs. East Butler At Dwight

DC-Stratton at Arapahoe, 7:30 KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Elm Creek at South Loup

Elmwood-Mur. at Weeping Water

Emerson-Hubbard at Mead

E-F/Friend at Osceola/HP KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Falls City SH at Lincoln Parkview, 4

Garden County at Paxton

Giltner at Blue Hill KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Homer at Wakefield

Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale, 3

Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell

Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson

Kimball at Perkins County

Loomis at Overton

Madison at Laurel-CC KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Medicine Valley at Mullen

Nebraska Christian at Heartland

Norfolk Lutheran at Elkhorn Valley KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

North Central at West Holt KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Om. Br. Talbot at Neb. City Lourdes KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Omaha Christian at Clarkson/Leigh

Omaha Nation vs. W. Point GACC At Beemer City Park

Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS

Pawnee City at Meridian

Plainview at Osmond TV: NCN North

Pleasanton at Elwood, 3

Ravenna at Shelton

Riverside at Elgin/Pope John KING (103.9, Ord)

Southern at Thayer Central KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)

Stuart at Clearwater-Orchard, 3

Tri County at BDS

Wausa at Bloomfield

Winside at Humphrey SF

Wisner-Pilger at Winnebago

Wynot at Randolph

Six Man

Arthur County at South Platte

Crawford at Cody-Kilgore, 1 KBPY (107.7, Chadron), KVSH (940, Valentine)

Grand Island HL at Harvard

Hay Springs at Minatare

Humphrey/LHF at Walthill

Lewiston at Dorchester

Potter-Dix at Creek Valley

Red Cloud at Hampton

Santee at Elba

Sioux County at Hyannis

St. Edward at Spalding Academy, 3

Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake

Photos: Every Super Six since 2006

Each year The World-Herald names the Super Six, the state's top football players entering the season. Look back through every Super Six selection since 2006.

1 of 14

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription