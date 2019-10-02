Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week six of Nebraska high school football.
Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 114 right, 19 wrong, .857. Season: 478-129, .787.
Thursday
Class A
Elkhorn vs. Millard North At Buell; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Gretna at Omaha Burke KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15); NEPrepZone.com
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East KNTK (93.7, Lincoln), KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)
Eight Man
Burwell at Amherst
CWCE at O’Neill St. Mary’s KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
Hemingford at Sutherland, 5 KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)
Maxwell at Sandhills/Thedford KXNP (103.5, North Platte)
Palmer at Fullerton
Twin Loup at Central Valley
Six Man
Eustis-Farnam at Maywood-HC
McCool Junction at Deshler
Sumner-EM at Sandhills Valley KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Friday
Class A
Fremont vs. Papillion-La Vista At PLV Stadium; KHUB (1340, Fremont)
Kearney vs. Millard West At Buell; KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney), KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Lincoln High at North Platte KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N.P.)
Lincoln Pius X at Omaha Central
Lincoln Southeast at Bellevue East
Millard South vs. Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium
Norfolk at Bellevue West KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)
Om. Benson vs. Lincoln SW, 4:30 At Seacrest
Omaha Bryan at Grand Island KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)
Om. Creighton Prep at Columbus KLIR (101.1, Columbus)
Om. Northwest at Om. Westside
Omaha South at Lincoln NE, 8 At Seacrest; KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)
Papillion-LV South at Omaha North TV: Cox 1013
Class B
Alliance at McCook KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)
Bennington at South Sioux City
Crete at Seward
Gering at Lexington KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)
Elkhorn MM at Omaha Roncalli
Grand Island NW at Beatrice TV: NCN South; KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KWBE (1450, Beatrice)
Norris at Plattsmouth
Omaha Skutt at Ralston
Schuyler at Blair KOBM (97.3, Blair)
Scottsbluff at Sidney KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)
Waverly vs. Omaha Gross At Bryan Stadium
York at Hastings KICS (1550, Hastings), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)
Class C-1
Adams Central at Holdrege KUVR (1380, Holdrege)
Ashland-Greenwood at Falls City KTNC (1230, Falls City)
Boys Town at Platteview
Central City at Grand Island CC KSYZ (107.7, G.I.), KRGI (1430, 105.5, G.I.)
Chadron at Ogallala KCSR (610, Chadron), KOGA (930, Ogallala)
Columbus Lakeview at Pierce
Col. Scotus at Wahoo Neumann
Cozad at Minden KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)
Fairbury at Milford
Fillmore Central at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)
Fort Calhoun at Arlington
Gordon-Rushville at Valentine KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore), KVSH (940, Valentine)
Gothenburg at Broken Bow KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)
Kearney Catholic at Sutton KXPN (1460, Kearney)
Lin. Christian at Lin. Lutheran, 7:30 At Nebraska Wesleyan; KFOR (1240, 103.3)
Logan View/SS at Wayne KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)
Mitchell at Chase County KADL (102.9, Imperial)
Nebraska City at Auburn KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)
O’Neill at Ord KBRX (1350, 99.9, O’Neill), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)
Omaha Concordia at DC West
Wahoo at Raymond Central
West Pt.-Beemer at Boone Central
Class C-2
Battle Creek at Ponca
Bridgeport at North Platte SP KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport), KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)
Conestoga at Syracuse
Crofton at Stanton, 6:30 KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)
David City at David City Aquinas
Doniphan-Trumbull at Sandy Creek
Hartington CC at Norfolk Catholic KVSS (102.7, Omaha)
Hastings St. Cecilia at Superior KHAS (1230, Hastings), KRFS (103.9, Superior)
Louisville at Oakland-Craig KTIC (107.9, West Point)
Malcolm at Freeman
North Bend at Centennial
St. Paul at Gibbon KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)
Shelby-Rising City at Twin River KKOT (93.5, Columbus)
Tekamah-Herman at BRLD
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County
Wood River at Centura
Yutan at Fremont Bergan KFMT (103.5, Fremont)
Eight Man
Ainsworth at Creighton KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)
Allen at Hartington-Newcastle
Alma at Hitchcock County KQHK (103.9, McCook)
Anselmo-Merna at Bertrand
Ansley-Litchfield at Arcadia-LC KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Bayard at Morrill
Boyd County at Niobrara/Verdigre
Brady at Wauneta-Palisade
Cedar Bluffs at Pender
Cross County vs. East Butler At Dwight
DC-Stratton at Arapahoe, 7:30 KIOD (105.3, McCook)
Elm Creek at South Loup
Elmwood-Mur. at Weeping Water
Emerson-Hubbard at Mead
E-F/Friend at Osceola/HP KZEN (100.3, Central City)
Falls City SH at Lincoln Parkview, 4
Garden County at Paxton
Giltner at Blue Hill KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)
Homer at Wakefield
Howells-Dodge at Neligh-Oakdale, 3
Johnson-Brock at Diller-Odell
Kenesaw at Lawrence-Nelson
Kimball at Perkins County
Loomis at Overton
Madison at Laurel-CC KTCH (104.9, Wayne)
Medicine Valley at Mullen
Nebraska Christian at Heartland
Norfolk Lutheran at Elkhorn Valley KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)
North Central at West Holt KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
Om. Br. Talbot at Neb. City Lourdes KBIE (103.1, Auburn)
Omaha Christian at Clarkson/Leigh
Omaha Nation vs. W. Point GACC At Beemer City Park
Palmyra at Humboldt-TRS
Pawnee City at Meridian
Plainview at Osmond TV: NCN North
Pleasanton at Elwood, 3
Ravenna at Shelton
Riverside at Elgin/Pope John KING (103.9, Ord)
Southern at Thayer Central KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)
Stuart at Clearwater-Orchard, 3
Tri County at BDS
Wausa at Bloomfield
Winside at Humphrey SF
Wisner-Pilger at Winnebago
Wynot at Randolph
Six Man
Arthur County at South Platte
Crawford at Cody-Kilgore, 1 KBPY (107.7, Chadron), KVSH (940, Valentine)
Grand Island HL at Harvard
Hay Springs at Minatare
Humphrey/LHF at Walthill
Lewiston at Dorchester
Potter-Dix at Creek Valley
Red Cloud at Hampton
Santee at Elba
Sioux County at Hyannis
St. Edward at Spalding Academy, 3
Wilcox-Hildreth at Silver Lake
