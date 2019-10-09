Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week seven of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 113 right, 21 wrong, .843. Season: 591-150, .798.

Thursday

Class A

Gretna at Elkhorn

Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North  At Buell; TV: KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15); Radio: KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Eight Man

Laurel-CC at Norfolk Lutheran KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne), KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford KBRY (92.3, Sargent)

Riverside at Plainview

South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Six Man

Hay Springs at Crawford KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Friday

Class A

Bellevue East at Papillion-LV South

Bellevue West at Omaha South

Columbus at Millard South KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Lincoln East at Omaha Bryan

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

Lincoln Southwest at Kearney KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Millard West at Grand Island KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

North Platte vs. Lincoln North Star, 4:30 At Seacrest; KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High, 6

Omaha Burke at Fremont KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Omaha Central at Norfolk

Omaha North vs. Lincoln Northeast, 8 At Seacrest; KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)

Omaha Northwest vs. Om. Creighton Prep At Burke

Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South  At Elkhorn Stadium; Cox 1013

Class B

Beatrice at Crete KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Blair at Elkhorn Mount Michael KIBM (97.3, Blair)

Gering at Alliance KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Grand Island Northwest at York KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Hastings at Seward KHAS (1230, Hastings)

Holdrege at McCook KUVR (1380, Holdrege), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)

Lexington at Scottsbluff, 6 MT KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare)

Omaha Gross at Norris

Omaha Skutt at Waverly

Plattsmouth at Ralston

Schuyler at Bennington

South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli

Class C-1

Arlington at Boys Town

Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran

Boone Central at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Broken Bow at Ord KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)

Central City at Fairbury

Chase County at Chadron KADL (102.9, Imperial), KCSR (610, Chadron)

Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus TV: NCN South; KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun

Falls City at Nebraska City KTNC (1230, Falls City), KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Kearney Catholic at Cozad KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood

Milford at Fillmore Central

Minden at Adams Central KICS (1550, Hastings)

North Platte St. Pat’s at Mitchell KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)

Ogallala at Sidney KOGA (930, Ogallala), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)

Pierce at Logan View/SS

Platteview at Omaha Concordia

Raymond Central at Hastings St. Cecilia

St. Paul at O’Neill KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Valentine at Gothenburg KVSH (940, Valentine)

Wahoo Neumann at Wahoo KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Wayne at West Point-Beemer KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Class C-2

BRLD at Louisville

Centennial at Shelby-Rising City

David City Aquinas at North Bend

Freeman at Johnson County

Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Gibbon at Centura

Grand Island CC at Wood River KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

Hartington CC at Crofton

Hershey at Gordon-Rushville KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)

Malcolm at Conestoga

Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Sandy Creek at Sutton

Stanton at Ponca

Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Twin River at David City KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse

Yutan at Tekamah-Herman KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Eight Man

Allen at Wausa

Amherst at Elm Creek KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Arapahoe at Southwest, 2:30 KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell KING (103.9, Ord)

Axtell at Giltner KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Brady at Medicine Valley

Cambridge at Alma KZMC (102.1, McCook)

Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs

Clearwater-Orchard at Twin Loup KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Creighton at North Central KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

CWCE at Stuart TV: NCN North

Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart

East Butler at E-M/Friend

Elkhorn Valley at Howells-Dodge

Elwood at Bertrand

Heartland at Shelton

Hemingford at Bayard KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Homer at Wisner-Pilger

Humboldt-TRS at BDS

Humphrey St. Francis at Elgin/Pope John

Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill

Leyton/Banner County at Maxwell, 6:30

Lincoln Parkview at Meridian

Mead at Pender

Morrill at Kimball

Nebraska Christian at Fullerton

Nebraska City Lourdes at Palmyra KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County

Neligh-Oakdale at Madison

Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Central Valley

Omaha Christian at Emerson-Hubbard

Osmond at Winside

Overton at Anselmo-Merna

Palmer at Ravenna

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Pleasanton at Loomis, 3

Randolph at Bloomfield

Southern at Elmwood-Murdock

Sutherland at Perkins County KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Thayer Central at Tri County

Wauneta-Palisade at Garden Co., 6:30 MT

Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot

West Holt at Boyd County KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

West Point GACC at Wakefield

Winnebago at Omaha Nation

Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle

Six Man

Cody-Kilgore at Hyannis

Deshler at Sterling

Dorchester at Grand Island HL KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island)

Eustis-Farnam at Wilcox-Hildreth

Harvard at Red Cloud

Humphrey/LHF at Elba

Lewiston at McCool Junction

Maywood-Hayes Center at Sumner-EM

Minatare at Arthur County, 2 MT

Sandhills Valley at Sioux County, 2:30

Santee at St. Edward, 3

Silver Lake at Hampton

South Platte at Potter-Dix

Walthill at Spalding Academy

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf.

