Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week seven of Nebraska high school football.
Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 113 right, 21 wrong, .843. Season: 591-150, .798.
Thursday
Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North At Buell; TV: KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15); Radio: KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Laurel-CC at Norfolk Lutheran KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne), KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)
Mullen at Sandhills/Thedford KBRY (92.3, Sargent)
South Loup at Ansley-Litchfield KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Hay Springs at Crawford KBPY (107.7, Chadron)
Friday
Bellevue East at Papillion-LV South
Bellevue West at Omaha South
Columbus at Millard South KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Lincoln East at Omaha Bryan
Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln Pius X KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)
Lincoln Southwest at Kearney KKPR (98.9, Kearney), KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)
Millard West at Grand Island KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)
North Platte vs. Lincoln North Star, 4:30 At Seacrest; KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High, 6
Omaha Burke at Fremont KHUB (1340, Fremont)
Omaha North vs. Lincoln Northeast, 8 At Seacrest; KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)
Omaha Northwest vs. Om. Creighton Prep At Burke
Omaha Westside at Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium; Cox 1013
Beatrice at Crete KWBE (1450, Beatrice)
Blair at Elkhorn Mount Michael KIBM (97.3, Blair)
Gering at Alliance KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)
Grand Island Northwest at York KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)
Hastings at Seward KHAS (1230, Hastings)
Holdrege at McCook KUVR (1380, Holdrege), KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook)
Lexington at Scottsbluff, 6 MT KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare)
South Sioux City at Omaha Roncalli
Auburn at Lincoln Lutheran
Boone Central at Aurora KRGY (97.3, Aurora)
Broken Bow at Ord KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)
Chase County at Chadron KADL (102.9, Imperial), KCSR (610, Chadron)
Columbus Lakeview at Columbus Scotus TV: NCN South; KLIR (101.1, Columbus)
Douglas County West at Fort Calhoun
Falls City at Nebraska City KTNC (1230, Falls City), KBIE (103.1, Auburn)
Kearney Catholic at Cozad KXPN (1460, Kearney)
Lincoln Christian at Ashland-Greenwood
Milford at Fillmore Central
Minden at Adams Central KICS (1550, Hastings)
North Platte St. Pat’s at Mitchell KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)
Ogallala at Sidney KOGA (930, Ogallala), KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)
Platteview at Omaha Concordia
Raymond Central at Hastings St. Cecilia
St. Paul at O’Neill KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)
Valentine at Gothenburg KVSH (940, Valentine)
Wahoo Neumann at Wahoo KVSS (102.7, Omaha)
Wayne at West Point-Beemer KTCH (104.9, Wayne)
Centennial at Shelby-Rising City
David City Aquinas at North Bend
Freeman at Johnson County
Fremont Bergan at Oakland-Craig KFMT (103.5, Fremont)
Grand Island CC at Wood River KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)
Hershey at Gordon-Rushville KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)
Norfolk Catholic at Battle Creek KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)
Superior at Doniphan-Trumbull KRFS (103.9, Superior)
Twin River at David City KKOT (93.5, Columbus)
Wilber-Clatonia at Syracuse
Yutan at Tekamah-Herman KTIC (107.9, West Point)
Amherst at Elm Creek KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)
Arapahoe at Southwest, 2:30 KQHK (103.9, McCook)
Arcadia-Loup City at Burwell KING (103.9, Ord)
Axtell at Giltner KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)
Cambridge at Alma KZMC (102.1, McCook)
Clarkson/Leigh at Cedar Bluffs
Clearwater-Orchard at Twin Loup KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Creighton at North Central KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)
CWCE at Stuart TV: NCN North
Diller-Odell at Falls City Sacred Heart
East Butler at E-M/Friend
Elkhorn Valley at Howells-Dodge
Hemingford at Bayard KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)
Hitchcock County at Dundy County-Stratton KIOD (105.3, McCook)
Humphrey St. Francis at Elgin/Pope John
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton/Banner County at Maxwell, 6:30
Lincoln Parkview at Meridian
Nebraska Christian at Fullerton
Nebraska City Lourdes at Palmyra KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)
Nebraska Lutheran at Cross County
Neligh-Oakdale at Madison
Niobrara/Verdigre at Ainsworth KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)
O’Neill St. Mary’s at Central Valley
Omaha Christian at Emerson-Hubbard
Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock
Southern at Elmwood-Murdock
Sutherland at Perkins County KXNP (103.5, North Platte)
Thayer Central at Tri County
Wauneta-Palisade at Garden Co., 6:30 MT
Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot
West Holt at Boyd County KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
West Point GACC at Wakefield
Winnebago at Omaha Nation
Wynot at Hartington-Newcastle
Dorchester at Grand Island HL KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island)
Eustis-Farnam at Wilcox-Hildreth
Lewiston at McCool Junction
Maywood-Hayes Center at Sumner-EM
Minatare at Arthur County, 2 MT
Sandhills Valley at Sioux County, 2:30
South Platte at Potter-Dix
Walthill at Spalding Academy
Omaha Burke defeated Grand Island 24-20 to cap an undefeated season and win the Bulldogs' first Class A state football championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27
Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7
Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT)
Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
Omaha North defeated Kearney 27-20 in 2017 to cap a 12-1 season and win the Vikings' third Class A title in the past five seasons.
Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0
Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6
Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
Led by future Husker Jaylin Bradley's five touchdowns, Bellevue West defeated Omaha North 43-6 to win the 2016 Class A title.
Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32
Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22
Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0
Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
Millard North defeated Millard West 21-14 to win the 2015 Class A title and earn the Mustangs their fifth championship since 2003.
Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21
Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27
Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7
Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
Omaha North won back-to-back titles by defeating Omaha Creighton Prep 41-0 in the 2014 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10
Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14
Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
Omaha North defeated Omaha Westside 23-21 to win the 2013 Class A title.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0
Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21
Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13
Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
Millard North defeated Omaha North 17-14 to win the 2012 Class A championship and cap an undefeated season.
Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13
Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20
Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14
Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
In 2011, Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Burke 21-9 to win the Class A championship. The Knights claimed their first title since 2002.
Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6
Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13
Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14
Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
Millard North defeated Millard South 28-20 to win the 2010 Class A title.
Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13
Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14
Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30
Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
Millard South's Tyler Harris his onside kickoff return for a touchdown in the Patriots' 45-17 win over Millard West in the 2009 Class A championship.
Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21
Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18
Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT
Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
Millard West celebrates defeating Millard South 21-8 to win the 2008 Class A title.
Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14
Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10
Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0
Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21
Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
Omaha Central coach Jay Ball celebrates the Eagles' 26-21 win over Millard North in the 2007 Class A championship.
Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT
Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT
Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0
Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30
Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
Kearney's EJ Gannon celebrates with fans after winning the 2006 state title against Omaha Westside, 41-21.
Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14
Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT
Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7
Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
Millard North huddles around the trophy after defeating Lincoln Southwest 35-14 to win the 2005 Class A championship.
Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13
Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6
Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
Omaha Creighton Prep coach Tom Jaworski cheers after defeating Millard North 21-7 to win the 2004 Class A title.
Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9
Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13
Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6
Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
