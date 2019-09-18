Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week four of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 98 right, 23 wrong, .810. Season: 281-88, .762.

Thursday

Class A

Millard North vs. Omaha Creighton Prep  At Burke; TV: KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15)

Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast  At Seacrest; KNEN (94.7, Norfolk), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Eight Man

Garden County at Maxwell

Leyton/Banner County at Medicine Valley

Friday

Class A

Bellevue East at Papillion-La Vista

Columbus at Fremont TV: NCN South; KLIR (101.1, Columbus), KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Elkhorn South at Bellevue West

Lincoln North Star at Omaha South

Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln High

Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East KLMS (1480, 101.5), KNTK (93.7)

Lincoln Southwest at Elkhorn

Millard West at Millard South KOBM (94.5, 1420)

North Platte at Grand Island KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte), KRGI (99.7, Grand Island)

Omaha Benson at Omaha Northwest

Omaha Central at Omaha Bryan Cox 1013

Omaha North at Omaha Burke

Omaha Westside at Gretna

Papillion-LV South at Kearney KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney), KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Class B

Alliance at Brush (Colo.) KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Bennington at Seward

Blair at Norris KOBM (97.3, Blair)

Gering at Hastings KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell), KICS (1550, Hastings)

Grand Island NW at Aurora KKJK (103.1, Ravenna), KSYZ (107.7, Grand Island), KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Lexington at Waverly

McCook at Beatrice KICX (96.1, McCook), KSWN (93.9, McCook), KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Omaha Gross at Schuyler

Omaha Skutt at York KVSS (102.7, Omaha), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Plattsmouth at Elkhorn MM

Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

Sterling (Colo.) at Scottsbluff KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), Radio: KHYY (106.9, Minatare)

Class C-1

Adams Central at Gothenburg KHAS (1230, Hastings), KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Arlington at Boone Central

Ashland-Greenwood at Boys Town, 6

Chadron at Broken Bow KCSR (610, Chadron), KCNI (1280, Broken Bow)

Columbus Lakeview at Wayne KZEN (100.3, Central City), KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Cozad at Sidney KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)

Fairbury at Falls City KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Fort Calhoun at Logan View/SS

Holdrege at Chase County KUVR (1380, Holdrege), KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Lincoln Christian at Wahoo Neumann

Milford at Lincoln Lutheran

Minden at Fillmore Central

Mitchell at Bridgeport KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Nebraska City at Raymond Central KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

O’Neill at Battle Creek KBRX (1350, O’Neill)

Ogallala at Kearney Catholic KOGA (930, Ogallala), KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Omaha Concordia at Auburn

Ord at Central City, 6:30 KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord)

Pierce at Columbus Scotus KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Platteview at Wahoo

Valentine at Winner (S.D.) KVSH (940, Valentine)

West Point-Beemer at Douglas Co. West

Class C-2

Bennett County (S.D.) at Gordon-Rushville KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)

BRLD at Norfolk Catholic TV: NCN North; KTIC (107.9, West Point)

Centennial at Sutton KTMX (104.9, York)

David City Aquinas at Ponca

Doniphan-Trumbull at Southern Valley

Fremont Bergan at Stanton KFMT (105.5, Fremont)

Gibbon at North Platte St. Pat’s KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)

Grand Island CC at North Bend KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

Hartington CC at David City

Hastings St. Cecilia at Wood River

Hershey at Centura

Louisville at Wilber-Clatonia

Oakland-Craig at Syracuse

Sandy Creek at Freeman

St. Paul at Malcolm KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Superior at Shelby-Rising City KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Tekamah-Herman at Conestoga

Twin River at Crofton

Yutan at Johnson County

Eight Man

Allen at Winside

Ansley-Litchfield at Cambridge KBRY (92.3, Sargent), KZMC (102.1, McCook)

Axtell at Brady

Blue Hill at Shelton KLIQ (94.5, Hastings)

Cedar Bluffs at Riverside

Central Valley at Elgin/Pope John

Clarkson/Leigh at Lincoln Parkview, 4

Clearwater-Orchard at West Holt KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Cross County at Fullerton

Dundy County-Stratton at Kimball

Elkhorn Valley at Osceola/HP, 6:30

Heartland at Nebraska Lutheran

Homer at Creighton

Humphrey St. Francis at Giltner

Johnson-Brock at Lawrence-Nelson KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Kenesaw at Twin Loup

Laurel-CC at Osmond KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

Nebraska City Lourdes at BDS KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Norfolk Lutheran at Wakefield KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

Palmyra at Southern

Paxton at Sandhills/Thedford KXNP (103.5, North Platte), KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Plainview at Emerson-Hubbard

Randolph at Pender

Southwest at Sutherland KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Thayer Central at E-M/Friend

Tri County at Meridian KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)

Wauneta-Palisade at Bertrand

Wisner-Pilger at Madison

Six Man

Deshler at Eustis-Farnam KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Grand Island HL at Santee, 2

Maywood-HC at Creek Valley

Minatare at Cody-Kilgore, 1 KVSH (940, Valentine)

Red Cloud at Elba

Silver Lake at McCool Junction

Spalding Academy at Sumner-EM KING (103.9, Ord)

St. Edward at Wilcox-Hildreth

Sterling at Harvard

