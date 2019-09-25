Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week five of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; Selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type. Last week: 83 right, 22 wrong, .790. Season: 364-110, .768.

Thursday

Class A

Kearney at Omaha Benson KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West At Buell

Om. North vs. Lincoln Southeast At Seacrest; KNTK (93.7, Lincoln); KFOR (1240, 103.3, Lincoln)

Omaha South at Norfolk KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Class B

Omaha Roncalli at Bennington TV: KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15)

Class C-1

Raymond Central at Col. Scotus

Eight Man

Cambridge at Arapahoe KZMC (102.1, McCook), KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Central Valley at Clearwater-Orch.

Elwood at Anselmo-Merna KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Hartington-Newcastle at Randolph

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Stuart KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Perkins County at Morrill

West Holt at Ainsworth KING (103.9, Ord), KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Friday

Class A

Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X KVSS (102.7, Omaha)

Elkhorn South at Columbus

Grand Island vs. Lin. North Star, 8 At Seacrest; KRGI (99.7, Grand Island), KNTK (93.7, Lincoln)

Lincoln East at Bellevue East

Lincoln High at Omaha Central

Lincoln NE at Papillion-LV South

Millard North at Fremont KHUB (1340, Fremont)

Millard South at Omaha Northwest

North Platte at Lincoln SW, 4:30 At Seacrest; KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N. Platte)

Omaha Burke at Elkhorn

Om. Cre. Prep at Om. Westside TV: Cox 1013; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, 6

Class B

Beatrice at York KWBE (1450, Beatrice), KOOL (103.5, 1370, York)

Chase County at Alliance KADL (102.9, Imperial), KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Elkhorn Mt. Michael at Schuyler

Hastings at Crete KHAS (1230, Hastings)

McCook at Lexington KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook)

Plattsmouth at Omaha Skutt

Ralston vs. Omaha Gross At Bryan

Scottsbluff at Gering KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)

Seward at Grand Island NW KKJK (103.1, Ravenna)

South Sioux City at Blair KOBM (97.3, Blair)

Waverly at Norris KLMS (1480, 101.5, Lincoln)

Class C-1

Arlington at Omaha Concordia

Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Aurora at Fairbury TV: NCN South; KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Boone Central at Logan View/SS

Boys Town at Fort Calhoun

Broken Bow at Valentine KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KVSH (940, Valentine)

Douglas Co. West at Platteview

Falls City at Lincoln Christian KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Gothenburg at O’Neill

Holdrege at Cozad KUVR (1380, Holdrege), KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington)

Lincoln Lutheran at Nebraska City

Milford at Central City

Minden at Kearney Catholic KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Ogallala at Mitchell KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Ord at Adams Central KNLV (93.9, 1060, Ord), KICS (1550, Hastings)

Sidney at Chadron KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney), KCSR (610, Chadron)

Superior at Fillmore Central KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Wahoo at West Point-Beemer

Wahoo Neumann at Columbus LV

Wayne at Pierce KTCH (104.9, Wayne), KEXL (97.5, Norfolk)

Class C-2

BRLD at Yutan

Centennial at David City Aquinas

Centura at Grand Island CC KSYZ (107.7, G.I.), KRGI (1430, 105.5, G.I.)

David City at Shelby-Rising City KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Freeman at Wilber-Clatonia

Fremont Bergan at Louisville KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Gibbon at Bridgeport, 4:30 MT KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Johnson County at Conestoga

Norfolk Catholic at Crofton

North Bend at Twin River KTIC (107.9, West Point)

North Platte St. Pat’s at Hershey KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte)

Oakland-Craig at Tekamah-Herman

Ponca at Hartington CC

Sandy Creek at Hastings SC

Stanton at Battle Creek TV: NCN North; KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Sutton at Doniphan-Trumbull

Syracuse at Malcolm KBIE (103.1, Auburn)

Wood River at St. Paul KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

Eight Man

Alma at Dundy County-Stratton

Amherst at Ansley-Litchfield

Axtell at Kenesaw, 3

BDS at Southern KUTT (99.5, Fairbury)

Bertrand at Loomis

Bloomfield at Allen

Creighton at Niobrara/Verdigre  KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

Diller-Odell at Pawnee City

East Butler at Nebraska Lutheran

Elgin/Pope John at Plainview

Elkhorn Valley at Madison

Elm Creek at Burwell

Emerson-Hubbard at Cedar Bluffs

Fullerton at Ravenna

Heartland at Palmer

Hitchcock County at Southwest KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Howells-Dodge at Norfolk Lutheran KQKX (106.7, Norfolk)

Humboldt-TRS at Tri County, 6:30

Kimball at Hemingford KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Leyton/BC at Garden County

Lincoln Parkview at Johnson-Brock

Mead at Omaha Christian

Medicine Valley at Maxwell KIOD (105.3, McCook)

Meridian at Falls City SH

Mullen at Brady KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow), KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

NC Lourdes at Elmwood-Murdock KNCY (1600, 105.5, Nebraska City)

Neligh-Oakdale at Laurel-CC

North Central at Boyd County

Omaha Brownell Talbot at Palmyra

Osceola/HP at Cross County KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Osmond at Humphrey SF KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Overton at Pleasanton

Paxton at Wauneta-Palisade

Pender at Clarkson/Leigh

Shelton at Nebraska Christian

South Loup at Arcadia-Loup City KBRY (92.3, Sargent)

Sutherland at Bayard

Twin Loup at CWCE KING (103.9, Ord)

Wakefield at Omaha Nation

Wausa at Wynot

Weeping Water at Thayer Central

West Point GACC at Wisner-Pilger

Winnebago at Homer

Winside at Riverside

Six Man

Cody-Kilgore at Hay Springs, 1

Creek Valley at Arthur County, 1:30

Dorchester at Deshler, 3 KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Elba at St. Edward

Hampton at Grand Island HL, 2:30

Harvard at Lewiston, 3

Hyannis at Potter-Dix

McCool Junction at Sterling

Sandhills Valley at Eustis-Farnam

Silver Lake at Red Cloud

Sioux County at Crawford KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

South Platte at Minatare

Spalding Acad. at Humphrey/LHF

Walthill at Santee

Wilcox-Hildreth at Maywood-HC

Saturday

Lawrence-Nelson at Giltner, 2 KRFS (103.9, Superior)

