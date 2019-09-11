Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week three of Nebraska high school football.
Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type). Last week: 95 right, 26 wrong, .785. Season: 183-65, .738.
Thursday
Class B
Beatrice at Ralston KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15), KWBE (1450, Beatrice)
Eight Man
Wauneta-Pal. at Medicine Valley KIOD (105.3, McCook), KQHK (103.9, McCook)
Six Man
McCool Junction at Santee
Friday
Class A
Elkhorn at Columbus
Fremont at North Platte, 6 KHUB (1340, Fremont), KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N.P.)
Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista At PLV Stadium; KRGI (99.7, G.I); KSYZ (107.7, G.I.)
Gretna at Lincoln Pius X
Kearney at Norfolk NCN North (TV); KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)
Lin. North Star vs. Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium
Lincoln Northeast at Om. Bryan
Lincoln SW at Lincoln East, 8 KNTK (93.7); KLMS (1480, 101.5)
Millard South vs. Millard North At Buell; Cox 1013; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)
Millard West vs. Omaha North At Kinnick
Omaha Central at Omaha Burke
Om. Creighton Prep at Lincoln High
Om. Northwest at Bellevue East
Omaha South at Omaha Benson
Om. Westside vs. Lincoln SE, 4:30 At Seacrest
Papio-LV South at Bellevue West
Class B
Blair at Omaha Skutt KOBM (97.3, Blair)
Crete at Plattsmouth
Hastings at Alliance KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)
Norris at Bennington
Omaha Concordia at Elkhorn MM
Omaha Gross at South Sioux City
Omaha Roncalli at Waverly
Schuyler at Douglas County West
Scottsbluff at Grand Island NW KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KKJK (103.1, Ravenna)
Seward at Lexington KTMX (104.9, York), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)
Torrington (Wyo.) at Gering KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)
York at McCook KOOL (103.5, 1370, York), KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook)
Class C-1
Auburn at Milford KLZA (101.3, Falls City)
Aurora at Wahoo KRGY (97.3, Aurora)
Boone Central at Columbus LV KZEN (100.3, Central City)
Broken Bow at Ogallala KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KOGA (930, Ogallala)
Central City at O’Neill
Chase County at Cozad KADL (102.9, Imperial)
Col. Scotus at West Point-Beemer
Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood NCN South (TV)
Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek
Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)
Gothenburg at Holdrege KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington), KUVR (1380, Holdrege)
Kearney Cath. at Lincoln Christian KXPN (1460, Kearney)
Lin. Lutheran at Adams Central KHAS (1230, Hastings)
Logan View/SS at Boys Town
Nebraska City at Platteview KNCY (1600, 105.5, N.C.)
Pierce at Ord KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KING (103.9, Ord)
Raymond Central at Louisville
Sidney at Minden KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)
Syracuse at Falls City KBIE (103.1, Auburn), KTNC (1230, Falls City)
Valentine at Chadron KVSH (940, Valentine), KCSR (610, Chadron)
Wahoo Neumann at Fort Calhoun
Wayne at Arlington KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)
Class C-2
Battle Creek at Centennial KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)
Centura at Superior KRFS (103.9, Superior)
Conestoga at David City
Crofton at BRLD
DC Aquinas at Hartington CC, 7:30
Doniphan-Trumbull at Hershey KXNP (103.5, North Platte)
Hastings St. Cecilia at Gibbon KICS (1550, Hastings)
Holyoke (Colo.) at Bridgeport KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)
Malcolm at Yutan
Norfolk Catholic at St. Paul KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)
North Bend at Stanton
North Platte SP at Grand Island CC KVSS (102.7, Omaha), KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte), KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)
Ponca at Oakland-Craig
Shelby-RC at Johnson County
Sutton at Freeman
Tekamah-Herman at Twin River
Wilber-Clatonia at Fremont Bergan KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KFMT (103.5, Fremont)
Wood River at Southern Valley
Eight Man
Ainsworth at South Loup KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)
Allen at Emerson-Hubbard
Anselmo-Merna at SH/Thedford KBRY (92.3, Sargent)
Arapahoe at Amherst, 3:30 KIOD (105.3, McCook), KKPR (98.9, Kearney)
Arcadia-Loup City at North Central KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)
Axtell at Elwood
Brady at Leyton/BC
Burwell at Hemingford, 5 MT KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)
Cambridge at Bayard KZMC (102.1, McCook)
CWCE at Elgin/Pope John KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)
East Butler at Nebraska Christian KKOT (93.5, Columbus)
Elmwood-Murdock at Mead
E-F/Friend at Neb. City Lourdes
Garden County at Mullen
Giltner at Paxton
Homer at Pender
Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water
Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh KTIC (107.9, West Point), KLIR (101.1, Columbus)
Kenesaw at Pleasanton KKPR (98.9, Kearney)
Kimball at Southwest KQHK (103.9, McCook)
Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell
Loomis at Blue Hill
Madison at Boyd County
Maxwell at Overton
Morrill at Elm Creek
Nebraska Luth. at Thayer Central
Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley
Om. Christian at Falls City SH, 2:30 KTNC (1230, Falls City)
Omaha Nation at Norfolk Luth., 3
Osceola/HP at Ravenna
Osmond at Wynot
Palmer at BDS
Pawnee City at Tri County
Perkins County at Hitchcock Co.
Shelton at Alma
Stuart at Bloomfield
Wakefield at Howells-Dodge KTCH (104.9, Wayne)
West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale
West Point GACC at Om. Br. Talbot
Winnebago at Laurel-CC
Winside at Hartington-Newcastle, 3
Six Man
Arthur County at Sandhills Valley, 3
Crawford at Minatare
Creek Valley at Hyannis
Dorchester at Hampton, 3
Eustis-Farnam at Elba, 5
Harvard at Silver Lake
Hay Springs at South Platte, 6
Humphrey/LHF at Sterling
Lewiston at Walthill, 3
Potter-Dix at Sioux County, 2 KBPY (107.7, Chadron)
Sumner-EM at Grand Island HL
Saturday
Eight Man
O’Neill St. Mary’s at Wausa, 1
