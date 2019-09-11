Check out the full schedule and radio listings for week three of Nebraska high school football.

Games at 7 p.m. local time unless noted; selections by Stu Pospisil in bold type). Last week: 95 right, 26 wrong, .785. Season: 183-65, .738.

Thursday

Class B

Beatrice at Ralston KXVO (Cox 11, Prism 15), KWBE (1450, Beatrice)

Eight Man

Wauneta-Pal. at Medicine Valley KIOD (105.3, McCook), KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Six Man

McCool Junction at Santee

Friday

Class A

Elkhorn at Columbus

Fremont at North Platte, 6 KHUB (1340, Fremont), KOOQ (1410, 98.1, N.P.)

Grand Island at Papillion-La Vista At PLV Stadium; KRGI (99.7, G.I); KSYZ (107.7, G.I.)

Gretna at Lincoln Pius X

Kearney at Norfolk NCN North (TV); KGFW (1340, 96.1 Kearney)

Lin. North Star vs. Elkhorn South At Elkhorn Stadium

Lincoln Northeast at Om. Bryan

Lincoln SW at Lincoln East, 8 KNTK (93.7); KLMS (1480, 101.5)

Millard South vs. Millard North At Buell; Cox 1013; KOBM (94.5, 1420, Omaha)

Millard West vs. Omaha North At Kinnick

Omaha Central at Omaha Burke

Om. Creighton Prep at Lincoln High

Om. Northwest at Bellevue East

Omaha South at Omaha Benson

Om. Westside vs. Lincoln SE, 4:30 At Seacrest

Papio-LV South at Bellevue West

Class B

Blair at Omaha Skutt KOBM (97.3, Blair)

Crete at Plattsmouth

Hastings at Alliance KCOW (1400, 92.5, Alliance)

Norris at Bennington

Omaha Concordia at Elkhorn MM

Omaha Gross at South Sioux City

Omaha Roncalli at Waverly

Schuyler at Douglas County West

Scottsbluff at Grand Island NW KNEB (101.7, Scottsbluff), KHYY (106.9, Minatare), KKJK (103.1, Ravenna)

Seward at Lexington KTMX (104.9, York), KAMI (92.7, 100.1, 1580, Cozad)

Torrington (Wyo.) at Gering KNEB (960, 100.3, Scottsbluff), KETT (99.3, Mitchell)

York at McCook KOOL (103.5, 1370, York), KSWN (93.9, McCook), KICX (96.1, McCook)

Class C-1

Auburn at Milford KLZA (101.3, Falls City)

Aurora at Wahoo KRGY (97.3, Aurora)

Boone Central at Columbus LV KZEN (100.3, Central City)

Broken Bow at Ogallala KCNI (1280, Broken Bow), KOGA (930, Ogallala)

Central City at O’Neill

Chase County at Cozad KADL (102.9, Imperial)

Col. Scotus at West Point-Beemer

Fairbury at Ashland-Greenwood  NCN South (TV)

Fillmore Central at Sandy Creek

Gordon-Rushville at Mitchell KSDZ (95.5, Gordon, 99.5, Kilgore)

Gothenburg at Holdrege KRVN (880, 106.9, Lexington), KUVR (1380, Holdrege)

Kearney Cath. at Lincoln Christian KXPN (1460, Kearney)

Lin. Lutheran at Adams Central KHAS (1230, Hastings)

Logan View/SS at Boys Town

Nebraska City at Platteview KNCY (1600, 105.5, N.C.)

Pierce at Ord KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KING (103.9, Ord)

Raymond Central at Louisville

Sidney at Minden KSID (1340, 95.7, Sidney)

Syracuse at Falls City KBIE (103.1, Auburn), KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Valentine at Chadron KVSH (940, Valentine), KCSR (610, Chadron)

Wahoo Neumann at Fort Calhoun

Wayne at Arlington KCTY (1590, 98.5, Wayne)

Class C-2

Battle Creek at Centennial KNEN (94.7, Norfolk)

Centura at Superior KRFS (103.9, Superior)

Conestoga at David City

Crofton at BRLD

DC Aquinas at Hartington CC, 7:30

Doniphan-Trumbull at Hershey KXNP (103.5, North Platte)

Hastings St. Cecilia at Gibbon KICS (1550, Hastings)

Holyoke (Colo.) at Bridgeport KMOR (93.3, Bridgeport)

Malcolm at Yutan

Norfolk Catholic at St. Paul KQKX (106.7, Norfolk), KRGI (96.5, Grand Island)

North Bend at Stanton

North Platte SP at Grand Island CC KVSS (102.7, Omaha), KODY (1240, 106.1, N. Platte), KRGI (1430, 105.5, Grand Island)

Ponca at Oakland-Craig

Shelby-RC at Johnson County

Sutton at Freeman

Tekamah-Herman at Twin River

Wilber-Clatonia at Fremont Bergan KUTT (99.5, Fairbury), KFMT (103.5, Fremont)

Wood River at Southern Valley

Eight Man

Ainsworth at South Loup KBRB (1400, Ainsworth)

Allen at Emerson-Hubbard

Anselmo-Merna at SH/Thedford KBRY (92.3, Sargent)

Arapahoe at Amherst, 3:30 KIOD (105.3, McCook), KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Arcadia-Loup City at North Central KBBN (95.3, Broken Bow)

Axtell at Elwood

Brady at Leyton/BC

Burwell at Hemingford, 5 MT KAAQ (105.9, Alliance)

Cambridge at Bayard KZMC (102.1, McCook)

CWCE at Elgin/Pope John KBRX (102.9, O’Neill)

East Butler at Nebraska Christian KKOT (93.5, Columbus)

Elmwood-Murdock at Mead

E-F/Friend at Neb. City Lourdes

Garden County at Mullen

Giltner at Paxton

Homer at Pender

Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water

Humphrey SF at Clarkson/Leigh KTIC (107.9, West Point), KLIR (101.1, Columbus)

Kenesaw at Pleasanton KKPR (98.9, Kearney)

Kimball at Southwest KQHK (103.9, McCook)

Lawrence-Nelson at Diller-Odell

Loomis at Blue Hill

Madison at Boyd County

Maxwell at Overton

Morrill at Elm Creek

Nebraska Luth. at Thayer Central

Niobrara/Verdigre at Elkhorn Valley

Om. Christian at Falls City SH, 2:30 KTNC (1230, Falls City)

Omaha Nation at Norfolk Luth., 3

Osceola/HP at Ravenna

Osmond at Wynot

Palmer at BDS

Pawnee City at Tri County

Perkins County at Hitchcock Co.

Shelton at Alma

Stuart at Bloomfield

Wakefield at Howells-Dodge KTCH (104.9, Wayne)

West Holt at Neligh-Oakdale

West Point GACC at Om. Br. Talbot

Winnebago at Laurel-CC

Winside at Hartington-Newcastle, 3

Six Man

Arthur County at Sandhills Valley, 3

Crawford at Minatare

Creek Valley at Hyannis

Dorchester at Hampton, 3

Eustis-Farnam at Elba, 5

Harvard at Silver Lake

Hay Springs at South Platte, 6

Humphrey/LHF at Sterling

Lewiston at Walthill, 3

Potter-Dix at Sioux County, 2 KBPY (107.7, Chadron)

Sumner-EM at Grand Island HL

Saturday

Eight Man

O’Neill St. Mary’s at Wausa, 1

