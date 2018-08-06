Prep football previews: Class B Nos. 10-5

Class B will be undergoing much turnover this season, with many schools being realigned into different classes, including contenders Columbus, Elkhorn and Elkhorn South making the jump to Class A. Many schools are preparing for this shakeup, and some are actually looking forward to it.
Though many of the top teams from Class B will be moving to different levels of play, this is not to be misconceived as a talent dropoff for 2018. Many teams and coaches feel well equipped with playmakers and leaders to make some noise this season.
No. 10 Columbus (7-3)
Championships: None
Returning starters: LB Carson Zwingman (Sr.), RB Joey Braasch (Jr.), OL Tristan Colford (Sr.), OL Eddie Loredo (Sr.), CB Jadon Lapointe (Sr.), WR Avery McMeekin (Sr.), QB Landon Thompson (Jr.)
Players to watch: Junior running back Joey Braasch had 870 total yards last season. Coach Craig Williams raved about his athleticism and versatility.
“Joey is an outstanding athlete," Williams said. "He’ll be an important weapon for us, able to affect the game on the ground and through the air. He has the power to run people over, and breakaway speed in the open field.”
Key departure: Middle linebacker Tristen Romero made 84 tackles last season. He was a vocal leader on the Discoverers’ defense, but assistant coach Brandon Jansen believes they have the personnel ready to, quite literally, plug that hole in their defense.
No. 9 Blair, 6-4
Championships: B/1988
Returning starters: WR Quincy Nichols (Sr.), WR Auggie Rasmussen (Jr.), QB Stewart Cemer (Sr.), OL Gabe Rand (Sr.), OL Tommy Thompson (Jr.), DL Brady Soukup (Jr.), DL Trevor Rutkosky (Sr.), DB Jack Nielsen (Sr.), DB Andy Straube (Sr.), K Luke Mathiesen (Jr.), K Trey Lewis (Jr.)
Players to watch: Wide receiver Quincy Nichols, also an all-area honorable mention in basketball, is a walking highlight reel for the Bears. He has incredible hands, and though he is only 5-foot-7, he has the leaping ability to go up and snatch the ball out of the air against bigger defenders. He was invited to Nebraska’s junior day and could be one of the top receivers in 2018.
Key departure: Linebacker Zane Tilson was a key cog in the Bears’ defense over three years, totaling 180 tackles and five sacks in his career.
No. 8 Elkhorn, 6-5
Championships: B/2011, B/1999, B/1996, B/1992, B/1989
Returning starters: RB Aidan Young (So.), QB Isaac Hawkins (Sr.), DB Mitch Kahre (Sr.), WR Parker Oligmueller (Sr.), OL Quin Sexton (Sr.), OL Brett Swanson (Sr.)
Players to watch: Running back Aidan Young rushed for 628 yards on 6.0 yards per carry as a freshman for the Antlers in 2017.
Key departure: Pickering had 774 total yards on 114 touches, and scored 10 rushing touchdowns for the Antlers in 2017.
No. 7 Grand Island Northwest
Championships: B/1985
Returning starters: WR Jared Fox (Sr.), QB Carter Terry (Sr.), DB Andrew Korte (Sr.), LB Ty Heaton (Jr.), RB Adam Cooper (Sr.), DB Nelson King (Sr.), DB Rans Sanders (Jr.), RB Eli Arends (Jr.), LB Isaac Lemburg (Sr.), OL Grady Griess (Jr.), LB Jaryk Cole (Jr.), OL Ryan Melvin (Sr.), DL Marcos Martinez (Sr.), DL Cooper Kiser (Sr.), DL Cal Bosard (Jr.), K Jason Bachle (Sr.),
Player to watch: Quarterback Carter Terry, son of offensive coordinator Ken Terry, is headed into his third season at the helm of the Vikings’ offense. Head coach Kevin Stein spoke glowingly of the senior.
“He knows our offense inside and out," Stein said, "and is able to put us into the right play at any moment.”
Terry has thrown for 5,012 yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons.
Key departure: Wide receiver Brady Glause had 55 receptions and 1,020 total yards for the Vikings last season. He also added 14 touchdowns. Both his on-field playmaking and leadership will be missed by Grand Island Northwest.
No. 6 Scottsbluff, 9-2
Championships: None
Returning starters: OL Sam Clarkson (Jr.), RB Chris Busby (Sr.), OL Nate Harms (Sr.), QB Sabastian Harsh (Jr.), RB Jasiya DeOllos (Jr.), TE Jeremiah Delzer (Sr.), TE Jack Darnell (Jr.), DB Keegan Reifschneider (Sr.), FB/DL Garrett Nelson (Sr.), DL Jordan Hort (Sr.), DB Perris Magdaleno (Sr.), DB Jake Krul (Jr.)
Player to watch: Husker commit Garrett Nelson, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound prospect, is expected to take a leap for Scottsbluff in 2018.
“A great player with an unmatched motor. He’ll be a leader for us this season,” Scottsbluff coach Joe Benson said.
Key departure: Dual-threat quarterback Noah Bruner totaled 935 yards (436 passing, 499 rushing) and 24 touchdowns (11 passing, 13 rushing) for the Bearcats in 2017.
No. 5 McCook, 9-2
Championships: B/2003, B/2002
Returning starters: QB Cameryn Berry (Jr.), LB Seth Dugger (Sr.), DB Trae Koetter (Sr.), RB Gabe Sehnert (Sr.), WR Morgan Fawver (Sr.), DB Alec Bunger (Sr.), RB Paxton Terry (Sr.), OL Colin Giron (Sr.), OL Nick Baker (Sr.), OL Josh Emerson (Jr.), TE DJ Gross (Sr.)
Players to watch: D.J. Gross, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker, will take the reigns of the Bison defense this season. In two seasons as a starter, the South Dakota commit has totaled 223 tackles.
D.J. is “our leader with his on field play. His technique is great and this speaks loud and clear with how he plays. He will be one of the best players in Class B this season,” McCook coach Jeff Gross said.
Key departure: Defensive lineman Kaleb Taylor, also a stellar wrestler, will certainly be missed in the trenches by the Bison in 2018. Last season, he recorded 81 tackles, averaging 7.4 per game, anchoring the defense.
