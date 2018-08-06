Prep football previews: Class B Nos. 10-5

The World-Herald ran its annual prep football preview series in 2018. The rankings are based off the final 2017 ratings.

Prep football previews

Throughout the summer, The World-Herald will prepare you for the high school football season with a story previewing a new team or teams each day. The stories will start with the smallest classes and work up, and are based on last season’s final Top 10 ratings.

This week, Class B is featured. Add to the discussion on Twitter or on Facebook.

Aug. 6: Nos. 10-5

Aug. 7: No. 4 Omaha Skutt

Aug. 8: No. 3 Elkhorn South

Aug. 9: No. 2 Gretna

Aug. 10: No. 1 York