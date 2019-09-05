Millard South’s newest playmaker is a sophomore who’s already been to the state finals — in wrestling.
Antrell Taylor, who was 50-3 and last year’s Class A runner-up at 132 pounds, zigzagged his way in the first half Thursday night for touchdown pass plays of 43 and 49 yards from TJ Urban that gave the state’s No. 2 team control of what became a 41-3 win over visiting Lincoln Pius X at Buell Stadium.
“He’s pretty special,’’ Patriots coach Andy Means said. “He makes things happen, and without Chase (Perchal) for a little while here, we’re going to need that.”
Perchal missed the game with a PCL injury and is expected to miss several more weeks. Taylor, who had a punt return touchdown called back last week in a 53-7 win over Gretna, had four catches for 108 yards in the televised game.
Millard South’s first touchdown in a 21-point first half was Josh McCarroll’s 77-yard fumble return after Tate Hinrichs jarred the ball from new Pius X quarterback Joe Finder. That was a crusher for the Thunderbolts, who nearly got a safety on defense and got the ball inside the Millard South 20 after a short punt.
The Patriots (2-0) were better in the second half at sustaining drives, with Isaiah Harris getting touchdown runs of 28 and 38 yards to finish with 98 yards on 11 carries. He had 6 yards at halftime.
Millard South’s defense yielded only a third-quarter field goal by Colby Chapelle, the first points this season for the 0-2 Thunderbolts, and held them to 123 yards.
“Our defensive line is really, really good,’’ Means said. “They controlled the line of scrimmage last week and they did again this week.”
Lincoln Pius X (0-2)...............0 0 3 0— 3
At Millard South (2-0)..........14 7 7 13—41
MS: Josh McCarroll 77 fumble return (Cole Lammel kick)
MS: Antrell Taylor 43 pass from TJ Urban (Lammel kick)
MS: Taylor 49 pass from Urban (Lammel kick)
LPX: FG Colby Chapelle 28
MS: Isaiah Harris 28 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Harris 38 run (Lammel kick)
MS: Taekwon Johnson 1 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: LPX, Joe Finder 15-38, Justin Leggott 3-1, Lou Sawtelle 1-14, Blake Vodicka 6-5, Jon Andreasen 1-1, Isaac Rademacher 1-(minus 4); MS, Harris 11-98, Urban 8-39, Johnson 4-16, Garrett Mandolfo 6-31, Taylor 2-5.
Passing: LPX, Finder 10-18-0 73, Sawtelle 1-5-0 7; MS, Urban 11-17-0 166, Gage Stenger 1-1-0 16.
Receiving: LPX, Leggott 3-39, Caleb Hruby 5-23, Andreasen 2-14, Rademacher 1-4; MS, Taylor 4-108, Cole Marcsisak 2-19, Luke Irvine 2-30, McCarroll 1-4, Harris 1-9, Tyson Gerdes 2-12.
‘Poor-sport’ adults
When it comes to poor sports at high school games, students aren’t the worst offenders. The executive director of the National Federation of State High School Associations says inappropriate adult behavior has reached epidemic proportion.
Karissa L. Niehoff cited a recent national survey of more than 2,000 high school athletic directors. When asked what they like least about their job, 62.3% said it was “dealing with aggressive parents and adult fans.”
Retention of game officials is affected, too. Almost 80% who start out quit after two years, Niehoff wrote, increasing the shortage of high school officials nationwide.
Here are her six guidelines for parents and adults:
“Act your age. You are, after all, an adult. Act in a way that makes your family and school proud.
“Don’t live your life vicariously through your children. High school sports are for them, not you. Your family’s reputation is not determined by how well your children perform on the field of play.
“Let your children talk to the coach instead of you doing it for them. High school athletes learn how to become more confident, independent and capable — but only when their parents don’t jump in and solve their problems for them.
“Stay in your own lane. No coaching or officiating from the sidelines. Your role is to be a responsible, supportive parent — not a coach or official.
“Remember, participating in a high school sport is not about getting a college scholarship. According to the NCAA, only about 2% of all high school athletes are awarded a sports scholarship, and the total value of the scholarship is only about $18,000.
“Make sure your children know you love watching them play. Do not critique your child’s performance on the car ride home. Participating in high school sports is about character development, learning and having fun — not winning and losing.”
Said Niehoff: “Purchasing a ticket to a high school athletic event does not give you the right to be rude, disrespectful or verbally abusive. Cheer loud and be proud, but be responsible and respectful. The future of high school sports in our nation is dependent on you.”
Encroachment clarified
Repeat after me: There is no offside penalty in high school football. Coaches may say “offsides,” P.A. announcers may say it and a certain sports writer used it in his Monday column, but Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA said the term doesn’t exist in the National Federation rules.
Encroachment is the correct term, Neuhaus said, for the penalty that occurs when a player is illegally in the neutral zone (contact does not have to be made with an opposing player) after the official’s ready for play signal and until the ball is snapped. Yes, it is a dead-ball foul, stopping the play.
