Shane Orr was one tired linebacker after chasing receivers on almost every snap.
But the Omaha Roncalli senior had enough energy to zip behind Bennington’s defense for the go-ahead touchdown Thursday night in the Crimson Pride’s 24-14 victory.
On third-and-7 from the Badger 44, Jack Dotzler hit Orr in stride at the 15 in one-on-one coverage and Orr broke the 14-14 tie that somehow lasted all second half given the teams’ prolific quarterbacks.
Dotzler threw for 305 yards, Bennington’s Nick Bohn for 328. And yet, the defenses held fast.
Orr said Roncalli worked on that play all week.
“I knew with that safety coming down Jack was going to find me. I was open on that all night. I knew he was going to drop it down to me and it was perfect.”
Roncalli stayed perfect in Thursday night televised games, 5-0. The extra-tall trophies given to the winner don’t fit in Roncalli’s exhibit cases, so coach Tom Kassing keeps them in his room. Assistant coach Mike Berens had the first one, but it perished in the fire a couple years ago that totaled his house.
The Crimson Pride’s defense stood extra tall against Bohn, who for the third time this season threw more than 60 passes in a game. His 44 completions against Omaha Skutt on opening night smashed the state record.
“We preached that this week, that we can’t give up the big plays,” Kassing said. “They are so good. They are a top-notch team and I respect their coaching staff a great deal.
“But our defense won this game and I’m real proud of them.”
Kassing said it was the best tackling game in a 3-2 start for Class B’s No. 5 team. And like yours truly, he wasn’t expecting a low-scoring game.
Orr said as a linebacker he’s usually stopping the run.
“I was in one-on-one coverage almost all game,” Orr said.
The Crimson Pride had lost a similar game to No. 3 Waverly after being tied at the half.
“We just let it all go in the second half,” he said. “We talked at halftime and we were like this isn’t happening again. We’re coming away with the win. We just buckled up and locked down.”
Dotzler scrambled for Roncalli’s first two touchdowns. He had given up an 89-yard pick-six to Ashten Schmaderer, who completed the return thanks to a blowup block by Clay Pohlmann. Bohn threw to Grady Corrigan for Class B No. 9 Bennington’s other score.
Bennington coach Greg Bohn, the quarterback’s uncle, said he thought Nick was a little streaky and was tending to throw high while completing 35 of 62 attempts. Nick had 36 attempts by halftime.
“We just made some mistakes in execution and we had some penalties that kind of set us back a couple times,” the coach said. “We weren’t playing at the same level we played the last few weeks offensively. And we got to get back to executing better and really start to perform better on game nights.”
Omaha Roncalli (3-2)......7 7 0 10—24
At Bennington (2-3)..........7 7 0 0—14
B: Ashten Schmaderer 89 interception return (Lennox Hughes kick)
OR: Jack Dotzler 22 run (Austin Schwarz kick)
B: Grady Corrigan 23 pass from Nick Bohn (Hughes kick)
OR: Dotzler 13 run (Schwarz kick)
OR: Shane Orr 44 pass from Dotzler (Schwarz kick)
OR: FG Schwarz 27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: OR, Darik Rodgers 9-30, TJ Hamilton 16-81, Dotzler 17-52, Thomas Kenney 1-8. B, Bohn 9-1, Keagan O’Connor 2-3, Tyler LeClair 4-16.
Passing: OR, Dotzler 15-26-2 309. B, Bohn 35-62-0 328.
Receiving: OR, Orr 3-66, Hamilton 2-14, Ethan Ortner 2-53, Kenney 1-26, Rodgers 2-37, Ryan Fenoglio 5-109. B, Colby Puck 3-38, LeClair 6-29, Schmaderer 8-69, Jace Miller 2-27, Cale Baca 5-32, Mitchell Andersen 2-36, Corrigan 4-53, Cayden Bluhm 1-18, Trey Kenkel 3-23, O’Connor 1-3.
Mimick joins 300-win club
Ron Mimick of David City Aquinas became the eighth member of the state’s 300-win club for football coaches last Friday when Class C-2 No. 3 David City Aquinas handled Ponca 49-7.
Mimick’s career record improved to 300-116 in a 39-year career for the Columbus Scotus and Wayne State alum that started at Stuart. After going to Parkston, South Dakota, he began a string of parochial school coaching at Hastings St. Cecilia. He went to Hartington Cedar Catholic, then to Aquinas in 1990. Besides coaching, Aquinas hired him as assistant athletic director — and head librarian.
The list of 300-win coaches:
Jeff Bellar, Norfolk Catholic, 360-70-0
r-Carl Tesmer, Hastings SC, 349-98-2
Mark Wortman, Elkhorn, 345-89-0
r--Tom Jaworski, Creighton Prep, 343-92-0
r-Gary DeBoer, Lawrence-Nelson, 319-110-4
Doug Goltz, Falls City SH, 310-53-0
r-Tim Turman, Wahoo. Neumann, 307-159-2
Ron Mimick, David City Aquinas, 300-116-0
r — retired
OPS first for a girl
Omaha Northwest’s Jessica Kennedy is believed to be the first girl on an Omaha Public Schools team to score in a varsity football game.
She kicked an extra point in the Huskies’ 19-12 comeback win over Omaha Benson on homecoming night last week. At least three other girls have scored kick points in Metro Conference games.
Many happy returns
When Humphrey St. Francis scored five touchdowns on returns in last week’s 86-20 win at Giltner, it might have been the first time for that feat since 1945.
The Flyers had pick-sixes from Taylor Wemhoff, Tanner Pfeifer and Trevor Pfeifer — all in the first quarter. Justin Leifeld then had a kickoff return and Haustyn Forney a punt return.
Rich Lindly of Anselmo did it solo back in 1945 — five pick-sixes in a Class D game against Litchfield.
