Pospisil: QB Jimmy Quaintance, a third-teamer two weeks ago, comes to the rescue for Millard North

From scout-teamer to potential season-saver. Meet Millard North’s Jimmy Quaintance.
The junior was thrown into the fray Thursday night under less-than-ideal conditions. Starting quarterback Ben Weindel was helped from the field after taking a big hit late in the first half, and the Mustangs were trailing Papillion-La Vista 10-0 with lackluster play.
Millard North ended the half with a field goal, then Quaintance led the Mustangs to touchdowns on three consecutive possessions that sealed their third consecutive victory, 24-10, after starting the season with four losses to ranked teams.
Quaintance broke a 10-10 tie with a 31-yard touchdown run, then hit Gabriel Terry over a drawn-tight Monarch defense for an easy 58-yard score in the fourth quarter.
“Jimmy works hard. As you see, he has a skill set,” Millard North coach Fred Petito said. “He’s going to make some plays. Obviously, he was a little shaky early, but we settled him down. That’s how he gets, but he’s going to be fine.”
Who wouldn’t be excitable when taking the leap from third-teamer in two weeks? Quaintance said aside from kickoff duty, he got in for one series last week against Elkhorn. The Mustangs’ No. 2 quarterback, Brandon Lundquist, is out with a broken collarbone.
“I was just ready for my chance. I’d been working all offseason for it,” Quaintance said. “Been on scout team every week. Guys prepared me. Everyone had confidence in me. I was just ready to go.”
Millard North’s only completed pass of the game was a response to seeing Papillion put all 11 defenders within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage on a third-and-3. The Monarch coaching staff, with Tim Williams in his first year as coach, includes former Omaha South and Central coach Jay Ball.
“We’d been averaging like 470 yards a game rushing the last three weeks, right?” Petito said. “We know Jay. They’re not going to let you do that. They’re not void of ability. So they stacked it up in there and we took a shot.”
It was a play the quarterback will remember.
“It’s good to get a passing touchdown. That’s something different around here,” Quaintance said.
The Monarchs (3-4) saw their three-game winning streak end and will need some help getting a repeat berth to the playoffs. Their scores came on Cole Price’s touchdown run and Joey Hylok’s 35-yard field goal, both in the second quarter at Buell Stadium.
Millard North’s Andrew Bednar had a game-high 144 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown run, to lead all rushers. Quaintance finished with 105, with Jake Koory’s 136 leading the Monarchs. They lost their sophomore starting quarterback, Kyle Ingwerson, to injury with five minutes left.
Petito said Tyler Todd’s 34-yard field goal to end the first half, on the possession in which Weindel went down, made a comeback easier needing only one score.
Otherwise, he said, the first half was not what he wanted to see.
“I thought (Papio) was much tougher than we were. It was just toughness. And then we tried to go ahead and be Superman and got out of our personality,” he said. “We just didn’t do our jobs. And so we got their attention at halftime.”
Millard North visits No. 5 Omaha Burke next week. Weindel was walking on the sideline throughout the second half. But if he can’t go, can Quaintance come to the rescue again?
“Momentum is in our favor,” Quaintance said. “We just have to keep it up, keep working all week and come out next week and beat Burke.”
Papillion-La Vista (3-4)..........0 10 0 0—10
Millard North (3-4)...............0 3 14 7—24
PLV: Cole Price 1 run (Joey Hylok kick)
PLV: FG Hylok 35
MN: FG Tyler Todd 34
MN: Andrew Bednar 53 run (Todd kick)
MN: Jimmy Quaintance 31 run (Todd kick)
MN: Gabriel Terry 58 pass from Quaintance (Todd kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: PLV, Jake Koory 17-136, Cole Price 16-83, Kyle Ingwerson 2-1, Owen McLaughlin 3-(minus 5), Lane Harris 1-minus 6. MN, Bednar 26-144, Quaintance 15-105, Ben Weindel 7-47, Terry 3-(minus 9), Noah Knoell 1-2.
Passing: PLV, Ingwerson 3-13-0 41, Harris 0-5-1 0, Camron Boone 0-1-0 0.
Receiving: PLV, Boone 2-21, Koory 1-20. MN, Terry 1-58.
Retry for girls wrestling
Girls wrestling will go through the NSAA legislative process again after narrowly failing to get approval this past spring.
The difference in this proposal is that it calls for a two-year transition period in which girls would have the option of competing in the boys lineup for regular-season contests if there are no girls to wrestle in their weight class. After the transition period, the NSAA girls wrestling advisory committee would determine whether participant numbers are sufficient for girls-only competition.
Much of the proposal follows what Missouri did in implementing girls wrestling and Kansas has copied.
Other proposals that will get considered by one or more districts at the first round of legislative meetings in November would add bowling as a sanctioned sport; change the eight-man football playoffs to statewide seeding after the first round; increase the enrollment cutoffs for football playoff eligibility to 56 boys in eight-man and 36 in six-man; allow schools to support summer activities; and change Class D cross country by counting the first three of five runners instead of the current four of six.
Metro cross country
They’ll try Friday to hold the Metro Conference cross country meet at Walnut Creek Recreation Area next to Papillion-La Vista South.
The meet was postponed Thursday by rain and wet conditions. Temperatures won’t be any warmer, however, for the 3 p.m. start to the girls varsity race. The boys varsity race follows at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students.
