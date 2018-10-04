His team knew all week it would be without leading rusher Jackson Wright, who was serving a one-game suspension for his ejection last week. While Millard West had time to do its adjustments, it wasn’t so for Grand Island when it lost starting quarterback Cole Evans to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Evans used crutches to walk to an ATV and was taken from the field for treatment. He was back on the Islander sideline at Buell Stadium for the second half with his right ankle wrapped.
“We liked what we did, but they are so good up front on defense,” Peterson said. “We knew we were going to struggle running the football and that was really obvious.
“Our defense played their tails off. When you lose your starting quarterback, it changes things a bit. I guess that’s kind of a trade-off.”
Carson Cahoy, the next athletically talented son of former world-class gymnast Phil Cahoy, stepped in for Evans in his first extended stint outside of mop-up duty. He threw for 96 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown pass to Broc Douglass late in the second quarter after Millard West scored on its two previous possessions for a 14-0 lead.
“Our kids overcame adversity at times and hung in there,” Islander coach Jeff Tomlin said. “It’s your starting quarterback, it’s one of your main leaders and a heckuva guy running the ball and a heckuva guy passing the ball.
“Carson came in and did a really good job under the circumstances and conducted himself and carried himself really well.”
Ben Reilly sent the game to overtime with a 55-yard pick-six with 1:19 left as Millard West was at the Islander 41 on third-and-6. A play Peterson couldn’t believe.
“I’m kind of numb, really, that we were in that position,” Peterson said. “If we get the first down, the game’s over. We weren’t going to run it, that was obvious.
“The kid made a good play. It was a good call on Jeff’s part.”
Millard West was wide on a 44-yard field-goal attempt at the end of regulation, but kicker Sam Fedde made a 23-yarder to start overtime. Grand Island’s Keyin Wentling matched it with a 20-yarder as both defenses protected the goal line in the first overtime.
Beanum’s pick was the third Cahoy threw. A junior, Beanum also had 10 catches for 93 yards. Gomes threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a team-high 49 yards with two scores.
Grand Island (6-1)...............0 7 7 7 3 0—24
At Millard West (6-1)..........0 14 0 7 3 7—30
MW: Jackson Hazen 7 pass from Tristan Gomes (Sam Fedde kick)
