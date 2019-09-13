Wahoo's running back was complimenting his offensive line after another big night.

Trevin Luben ran for 249 yards and two touchdowns, one a 66-yarder on the last play of the first half in what was a one-score game, as Class C-1 No. 1 Wahoo defeated No. 4 Aurora 28-6.

A year ago, Aurora gave the Warriors their only two losses while completing a 13-0 state championship season.

Up front for the 3-0 Warriors in a deep rotation are Gunnar Vanek, Brandon Swahn, Evan Divis, Kole Bordovsky, Brody Specht, Justin Nuckolls and Logan Brabec.

“And I’m sure I’m forgetting somebody,” Wahoo coach Chad Fox said. “We’ve just got a lot of guys that can control the line of scrimmage.”

Luben, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior who was a 2,000-yard rusher last year, quickly credited his blocking, including that by Wahoo’s receivers, for springing him on his cutback breakaway.

“That’s a backyard play,” he said. “I gotta give the credit to them.”

Senior quarterback Thomas Waido threw for Wahoo’s first two touchdowns, 34 yards to Luke Partridge and 30 yards to Peyten Walling, after a scoreless first quarter. In between, Aurora’s Kaleb Moural scored on a 2-yard run but the try for two failed and Wahoo led the rest of the way.

Aurora coach Kyle Peterson, who’s using a riding scooter after breaking his foot at a trampoline park five weeks ago, said moments like the end of the first half can’t happen.

“We have really high expectations and our expectations are a lot higher than that,” he said. “We’re going to find a way to fix it, and this is going to be a really good football team by the end of the year. We’re just not there yet.”

Aurora had the ball for two possessions in the second half as Wahoo went on three long drives but scored on only one.

The Huskies’ Kolby Wessels intercepted Waido midway through the third quarter, Luben scored on the next one and Wahoo ran out the final 7:15.

Aurora (1-2)...........0 6 0 0— 6

At Wahoo (3-0)......0 21 0 7—28

W: Luke Partridge 34 pass from Thomas Waido (Jesus Zaragoza kick)

A: Kaleb Moural 2 run (PAT failed)

W: Peyten Walling 30 pass from Waido (Zaragoza kick)

W: Trevin Luben 66 run (Zaragoza kick)

W: Luben 6 run (Zaragoza kick)

